National Digital Health Mission: What it does it for health records

National Digital Health Mission, or the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), is an online infrastructure for the swift transfer of health and medical data.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitates services such as virtual consultations and patient consent for healthcare practitioners to access their records. This scheme ensures the security of medical records. Every Indian will get a Health ID card and this card will contain all the health records of the person.

Objectives of National Digital Health Mission

Establishing robust Digital Health Systems to manage core health data.

Creating registries containing credible information on clinical establishments, healthcare professionals, health workers, drugs, and pharmacies.

Enforcing the adoption of open standards.

Establishing standardised personal health records inspired by international standards, allowing for easy sharing between individuals and healthcare professionals.

Developing enterprise-class health application systems aligned with health-related sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Adopting cooperative federalism in coordination with states and union territories.

Encouraging participation from private players alongside public health authorities.

Making health care services portable nationally.

Promoting the use of clinical decision support systems by health care professionals.

Components of the National Digital Health Mission Health ID

Health ID: The Health ID will uniquely identify people, authenticate them, and thread their health records with their consent across several systems and stakeholders.

Electronic medical records: It is a digital edition of a patient’s record which holds the patient’s medical and treatment record from a single health care facility.

Health facility registry: This repository consolidates information about all health facilities nationwide, including public and private hospitals, clinics, labs, pharmacies, etc.

Healthcare professionals registry: It is a comprehensive repository of all healthcare professionals delivering healthcare services across present-day and conventional systems of medicine.

NDHM health records: It is an electronic record of an individual's health information conforming to national interoperability standards. It aggregates data from multiple sources, allowing individuals to manage, share, and control their health information. Functions include viewing records across multiple facilities like lab reports, treatment details, and discharge summaries.

National digital health mission challenges

Data misuse and privacy concerns: Maintaining patient data privacy and security is a significant concern in digital healthcare. Ensuring that sensitive medical information remains confidential and protected from unauthorised access is crucial.