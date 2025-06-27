Friday, June 27, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / No toll tax for two-wheelers on national highways: Govt clears the air

No toll tax for two-wheelers on national highways: Govt clears the air

Two separate departments issue statements after social media rumours

IRB InvIT: Good, but not for all

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is not going to impose toll fees on two-wheelers on national highways, said two of its departments after social media rumours sparked confusion.
 
Two separate statements by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the fact-check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will help millions of Indians who use motorcycles and scooters for their daily commute.
 

Toll exemption is already in law

 
Two-wheelers are legally exempt from paying toll on national highways under Rule 4(4) of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. “No fee shall be levied for the use of the section of national highway, permanent bridge, by-pass or tunnel… by two wheelers, three wheelers, [tractors, combine harvesters] and animal drawn vehicles,” says the rule.
 
 

Where toll may apply

-While two-wheelers are exempt from toll on national highways, there are certain exceptions:
 
-Private or state-managed expressways, like the Yamuna Expressway, may charge toll from two-wheelers as they are not governed by the 2008 Rules.

Also Read

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra subsidiary settles ₹273 crore debt obligation to Yes Bank

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

India not launching satellite toll system in May, govt sets record straight

containers, trucks, import, export

K'taka truckers to hold strike over fuel price hike, toll-related issues

Ring Road project

NHAI to develop 121-km-long ring road in Guwahati for Rs 5.72K cr

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

NHAI hikes toll charges by 4-5% on highway sections across country

 
In rare cases where a service road is available, and a two-wheeler still uses the main tolled highway, a reduced toll, up to 50 per cent of car rates, can be levied.
 

Other exempted vehicles

 
-Apart from two-wheelers, the following vehicles are also exempt from tolls on national highways:
 
-Emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire engines, and police vans
 
-Defence vehicles
 
-VIP transport, including that used by the President and Prime Minister
 
-State-run public buses
 

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi extends investor-protection rule to passive mutual fund breaches

real estate

Gurugram home prices up 84% since 2020: Why buyers must tread carefully now

HDFC Bank, ADR premium,

HDFC Bank trims FD, savings & RD rates again in June: Here's what changing

Premiumsmallcap, midcap, mutual fund

Run SIP with long horizon, avoid lump sum bets amid high valuations

PremiumIncome Tax Bill, Income Tax

Filing your income tax return? Here are some major mistakes to avoid

Topics : toll tax BS Web Reports NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon