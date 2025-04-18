Friday, April 18, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India not launching satellite toll system in May, govt sets record straight

India not launching satellite toll system in May, govt sets record straight

However, the govt has said that the new ANPR-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system will be rolled out at selected toll plazas across India

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Friday clarified that there is no plan to launch a satellite-based toll system, responding to media reports that suggested the system was expected to start on May 1, 2025, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
However, the government has said that the new ANPR-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system will be rolled out at selected toll plazas across India, replacing the current FASTag system. The report did not mention any timeline regarding the implementation of the new system.
 
What is the ANPR-FASTag-based barrier-less tolling system? 
This new system is designed to make vehicle movement faster and easier by reducing delays and traffic at toll booths. It will use a mix of two technologies:
 
 
ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition): Uses cameras to read vehicle number plates

Also Read

PremiumToll Plaza

Traffic growth moderation may have implications for toll road entities

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

National Highways toll collection: UP tops list with Rs 7,060 cr revenue

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

India's top 10 toll plazas collect Rs 13,988 cr in 5 years: Govt data

Toll Plaza

NHAI fines toll collectors for 'false' deductions - Check how to reclaim it

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB Infra's toll revenue collection rises 21% to Rs 540 crore in October

 
FASTag: Uses RFID to automatically deduct toll charges 
 
With this system, vehicles will not have to stop at toll plazas. The toll will be charged automatically. If a vehicle doesn’t follow the rules, an e-notice will be sent, and the FASTag could be blocked, along with other penalties under the VAHAN system.
 
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already started setting up this system at a few selected toll plazas. How well it works and what users say about it will help decide if the system should be implemented nationwide.
 
Current FASTag toll collection system of India 
Presently, India’s toll collection system primarily operates through the FASTag programme, which uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology. 
 
FASTag is a sticker affixed to a vehicle’s windscreen, linked to the owner’s prepaid or bank account. When a vehicle passes through a toll plaza, sensors read the FASTag, and the toll amount is automatically deducted from the linked account.
 
Key features of FASTag:
 
Eliminates the need for cash, reducing transaction times and congestion at toll plazas
 
Enables vehicles to pass through toll booths without stopping, saving time and fuel
 
Operational at over 1,150 toll plazas across national and state highways in India

More From This Section

West Bengal Governor, Ananda Bose

Murshidabad riots: Governor Bose defies CM, says peace will be imposed

Bhagavad Gita, Natyasastra

Bhagavad Gita and Natyasastra join Unesco's Memory of the World Register

Sunny Deol's film, ‘Jaat'

FIR filed against 'Jaat' makers and actors for hurting religious sentiments

Toll Plaza

No decision yet on rollout of satellite-based tolling from May 1: MoRTH

Supreme Court, SC

SC stays Nashik Dargah demolition, seeks HC report on plea non-listing

Topics : toll collection Electronic toll collection mechanism Toll toll tax BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Good Friday Stock Market Holiday TodayQ4 Results todayUS China Trade DealHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025ICICI Bank Q4 ResultsWipro Q4 ResultsGood Friday Bank Holiday IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon