NPS gets two new PFRDA tools for fund comparison, complaints: How to use

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has introduced two new digital tools for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers, PRIDE-DISHA and Pension Sahayak.

These would help them make better investment decisions and resolve service-related complaints more efficiently.

While one tool allows subscribers to compare the historical performance of pension funds based on their own contribution pattern, the other simplifies the grievance redressal process.

The move is aimed at making the NPS ecosystem more transparent and user-friendly, particularly for subscribers who contribute regularly and want a clearer picture of their retirement savings.

What is PRIDE-DISHA?

PRIDE-DISHA is a performance comparison tool that helps NPS subscribers evaluate how different pension fund managers (PFMs) have performed based on actual contribution patterns rather than standard point-to-point returns.

Typically, NPS fund performance is shown as returns generated by individual equity, corporate bond or government securities schemes over a particular period. However, most subscribers invest every month rather than making a single lump-sum investment.

To address this gap, PRIDE-DISHA uses the Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR) method, which considers both the amount and timing of every contribution. This provides a money-weighted annualised return that more closely reflects the experience of a typical NPS subscriber.

The tool uses around 5,000 days of historical net asset value (NAV) data and supports different investment options under NPS, including Active Choice, Auto Choice and composite schemes.

How the tool works

Subscribers need to enter a few basic details, including:

• Date of birth

• Contribution start date

• Monthly contribution amount

• Investment option

Those choosing the Active Choice option must also specify the allocation across equity, corporate bonds and government securities. The allocation should total 100 per cent, while equity exposure cannot exceed the prescribed limit of 75 per cent.

Users can compare two investment combinations or pension fund managers simultaneously. The tool then displays the estimated historical corpus and corresponding XIRR through charts across eligible PFMs.

Subscribers can review performance over different periods, including three years, five years, seven years, till date or a custom time frame.

What subscribers should keep in mind

While PRIDE-DISHA offers a more realistic comparison than conventional return figures, it should not be treated as a predictor of future retirement wealth.

The displayed corpus is based entirely on historical market performance and is only a simulation of what investments could have accumulated during the selected period. Future returns may differ significantly.

Subscribers should also remember that:

• Historical XIRR does not guarantee future performance.

• The calculator does not account for certain NPS charges.

• It does not indicate investment risk, volatility or drawdowns.

• Comparing only one time period may present an incomplete picture.

Performance leadership can change across different periods. A pension fund manager that performs best over five years may not necessarily lead over seven years or over the entire available history. Experts generally recommend looking for consistency rather than selecting a fund solely because it tops one comparison.

Another important point is that only PFMs with sufficient historical data are included. Newer pension fund managers whose schemes started recently may not appear in longer-term comparisons simply because adequate NAV history is unavailable.

Pension Sahayak replaces the earlier grievance system

Alongside the investment comparison tool, PFRDA has also rolled out Pension Sahayak, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled grievance management platform for subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS), Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

The platform replaces the earlier Central Grievance Management System (CGMS).

Under the previous system, subscribers often had to identify the correct intermediary before filing a complaint, remember separate login credentials and manually determine the appropriate complaint category.

The new platform simplifies this process.

Subscribers can describe their issue in plain language, and the system automatically identifies the nature of the grievance and forwards it to the relevant organisation responsible for resolving it.

How Pension Sahayak works

Subscribers can log in using their PRAN or registered mobile number along with their date of birth. Verification is completed through an OTP sent to the registered mobile number.

Once logged in, users can:

• Register a complaint

• Track its status online

• View the organisation handling the grievance

• Monitor the applicable resolution timeline

• Rate the quality of the response

• Escalate unresolved complaints

• File an online appeal if necessary

The platform also supports access to multiple PRANs linked to the same registered mobile number through a single login.

One of the biggest improvements is greater visibility into the complaint process. Instead of merely receiving an acknowledgement, subscribers can monitor where the complaint is pending, which entity is handling it and whether it has been escalated.

Escalation timeline

PFRDA has also defined a structured grievance resolution mechanism.

• The concerned intermediary gets 30 days to resolve the complaint.

• If the subscriber is dissatisfied or no action is taken, the matter can be escalated to NPS Trust, which has 21 days to respond.

• If the issue still remains unresolved or the subscriber is not satisfied with the outcome, an appeal can be filed before the PFRDA Ombudsman.

• Complaints pending beyond the prescribed timelines are automatically escalated by the system.

PFRDA has also announced that Pension Sahayak will eventually offer text- and voice-based support in 22 Indian languages through the government's Bhashini platform. The multilingual feature has been announced but is yet to become available on the live portal.

Tips for NPS subscribers

Subscribers planning to use the new tools should keep a few practical points in mind:

• Use PRIDE-DISHA to compare long-term consistency rather than focusing only on the highest historical return.

• Remember that historical performance is not a guarantee of future returns.

• While filing complaints through Pension Sahayak, raise one issue at a time.

• Clearly mention transaction dates, account details and the resolution being sought.

• Upload supporting documents wherever applicable and retain the grievance ID for future tracking.

The two digital initiatives are expected to improve both investment transparency and customer service for NPS subscribers by making fund comparisons more meaningful and grievance handling more streamlined.