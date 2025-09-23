Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 06:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PhonePe offers firecracker insurance for Rs 11 ahead of Diwali celebrations

PhonePe offers firecracker insurance for Rs 11 ahead of Diwali celebrations

Policy will provide cover of up to Rs 25,000 for accidents and can be purchased 'under a minute' on fintech company's app

Photos: PTI & Reuters

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India prepares to celebrate Diwali with lamps and fireworks, safety becomes important. To help families, PhonePe has relaunched its firecracker insurance, offering financial protection at a nominal cost.
 

Coverage offered

 
For just Rs 11 (inclusive of Goods and Services Tax), the insurance plan provides coverage of up to Rs 25,000 for 11 days during the festival season. The policy safeguards the policyholder, their spouse, and up to two children under a single plan. Policies purchased after October 12 will be valid for 11 days from the date of purchase.
 
The plan covers:
 
  • Hospitalisation exceeding 24 hours 
  • Day-care treatment of less than 24 hours
  • Accidental death
 

Steps to get insured

 
People can purchase the insurance in under a minute on PhonePe’s app, said the company. They should follow this process:
 
 
  • Open the Insurance section in the PhonePe app and select ‘Firecracker Insurance’.
 
  • Choose the plan with a premium of Rs 11 and a sum insured of Rs 25,000.
 
  • Review the insurer’s information and plan benefits.
 
  • Fill in policyholder details and tap ‘Proceed to Pay’.
 
With just a few taps, families can secure coverage and celebrate Diwali with greater peace of mind.

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

