Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Reits as equity: What this now means for your investment portfolio

Reits as equity: What this now means for your investment portfolio

From niche hybrid to equity mainstream, Sebi's move makes Reits an active part of retail investors' portfolios

FOPs ready to roll out bit-sized Reits

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s market regulator Sebi has reclassified Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits) as equity for mutual fund investments, a move that could reshape how investors view this asset class. While experts believe the underlying fundamentals remain the same, the shift has real implications for liquidity, volatility, and portfolio behaviour.
 

From hybrid to mainstream equity bucket

 
Ranjit Jha, managing director & chief executive officer of Rurash Financials, calls the move “a landmark decision that aligns Indian regulation with global practices.” He explains that Reits, while still offering stable rental yields like debt, will now be formally treated like equity. “This change has already boosted investor confidence, with units rallying on expectations of higher participation and stronger price discovery,” Jha says.
 
 
Amar Ranu, head – investment products & insights at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, however, cautions that investors should still view Reits as a hybrid allocation. “The return expectation will continue to sit between debt and equity. While liquidity will improve, investors must be ready for greater correlation with equity markets,” Ranu notes.
 

Risk-return dynamics shift

 
Both experts agree that yields from Reits may compress as prices rise with higher demand. Jha points out that while Reits remain less volatile than stocks, they will now mirror equity market swings more closely. Ranu adds, “Volatility will increase compared with the earlier hybrid status, though not to the level of pure equity. The trade-off is the scope for capital appreciation.”
 

What about taxation?

 
On taxation, investors will see no change. “The reclassification primarily impacts how mutual funds allocate to Reits, not the tax liability of end investors,” Jha clarifies. Ranu echoes this, adding that the impact will be felt more in portfolio volatility than in tax outcomes.

Also Read

crown, king

Once hybrid orphan, Reits now wear equity colours in mutual fund spacepremium

reit

Indian REITs deliver 6-7.5% yields, outpacing US, Japan markets: Report

sebi market

Sebi move to classify Reits as equity draws strong industry support

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Sebi eases IPO dilution rules, extends MPS timeline to help big listings

realty sector, real estate

Indian Reits deliver 6-7% yields, surpassing global benchmarks: Report

 

A real-life portfolio impact

 
Consider a retail investor with 70 per cent in equity, 20 per cent in debt, and 10 per cent in Reits. Earlier, his Reit holdings behaved independently, paying steady dividends around 6 per cent and stabilising his portfolio.
 
·  Before reclassification: Low liquidity, steady yields, little price movement.
 
·  After reclassification: Reits count as equity in model allocations, meaning mutual funds may rebalance. Liquidity improves, price swings rise, and yields may compress, but capital appreciation opportunities grow.
 
As Jha sums it up: “Investors now get the best of both worlds, steady income from rents and the upside of being part of the equity market mainstream. The flip side is they must be ready to stomach more volatility.”

More From This Section

Nithin Kamath, Zerodha CEO

'Scams, spam': Nithin Kamath's post sparks debate on mistrust in insurance

Gold Bars, Gold

Heading back to India with gold? Court ruling can save you from hefty fine

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

New UPI transaction rules from Nov 3: Here's what changes for users, banks

Real Estate, IPO, Realty, stock market listing

Gurgaon to Mumbai: Multistorey prices soar up to 166%, 4BHK supply up 90%

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

TDS section applied by payer doesn't decide a person's tax regimepremium

Topics : REITs Reits/Invits rules BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon