Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PIB flags PM Modi's deepfake video promising~1.25 lakh a day:How to be safe

PIB flags PM Modi's deepfake video promising~1.25 lakh a day:How to be safe

A viral video claims PM Modi endorses an investment scheme promising daily profits of ~1.25 lakh. The government warns of deepfake technology being used to trick people. Stay alert!

PIB fact check

PIB fact check

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB's) fact checking unit recently flagged a fake video in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen endorsing an investment plan that promised daily profits of ~1.25 lakh from just a ~21,000 investment. The government has made it clear that this video is fake.
 

What does the PIB say?

Deepfake alert: The video has been digitally manipulated using AI or deepfake technology, making it convincingly appear as though the PM is speaking about this “scheme”.
 
No government affiliation: Neither PM Modi nor the government has any connection with such a platform, the scheme simply does not exist.
 
 

A pattern of misinformation

This is not an isolated incident. Another recent claim suggested a similar “earn ~10,000 per day” scheme launched by the PM. The PIB had trashed the claim, including a fake website, as entirely fake.
 
These deepfake scams exploit the trust citizens place in official sources and leverage emerging AI technologies to deceive.

Also Read

woman drives car on railway track

Woman drives car on railway tracks in Telangana, disrupts train services

Spirit Airlines, Spirit

Three Indian-origin women deplaned in US after row with flight crew

Theobroma

Video of cockroach in food at Theobroma outlet alarms Mumbai foodies

Pistachios

How a viral TikTok chocolate trend is shaking up global pistachio trade

OP Jindal viral video

Watch: Student's plan to smuggle girl into hostel goes hilariously wrong

   

What are deepfakes and why should you be worried?

 
Ultra-convincing fakes: Deepfakes use AI to generate realistic video or audio clips of public figures. These can impersonate anyone from political leaders to bank officials.
 
Fraudster tool: Scammers use deepfakes to trick you into sharing personal or financial information, or to invest in bogus schemes.
   

How to stay safe?

 
Verify sources: Always check for official confirmation on government sites or the government’s social media handles.
 
Be cautious with links: Avoid clicking on unsolicited offers promising unreal returns.
 
Do not share OTPs or passwords: No legitimate scheme will ask for them.
 
Use official fact-check channels: Organisations like PIB Fact Check and banks like SBI regularly alert citizens about fake schemes.

More From This Section

Biggest land deals of 2025 ( Source: Anarock)

Godrej Properties to Adani Realty: Biggest land deals of 2025 decoded

Premiumfunds

Arbitrage funds: Low-risk, tax-efficient option, enter with 6-month horizon

real estate

Buying a home in 2025? These cities offer more choice and negotiating power

political donations

Tax dept's AI tool 'not meant' for resolving political donation disputes

INCOME TAX

Exemption limits, forms: Income Tax rule changes for NRIs this year

Topics : Viral video BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon