Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rs 5.6 cr for 3BHK: First man-made beach residence at Dwarka Expressway

Rs 5.6 cr for 3BHK: First man-made beach residence at Dwarka Expressway

The development comprises of 345 residences in Phase 1, featuring 3 & 4BHK homes.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Realtor Trinity Infratech has begun construction of its ultra-luxury residential project, Sky Palazzo Residences on Dwarka Expressway. With an investment of Rs 1,200 crore, spread over approximately 11  acres, this project introduces North India’s first man made beach residences.
 
The project received the RERA approval last month and is located on the rapidly expanding Dwarka Expressway. The company aims to complete the project  by 2029.
 
The  development comprises of 345 residences in Phase 1, featuring 3 & 4BHK homes.  Every unit features a four-side open design, a double-height deck, a private lift lobby, and an expansive 3.65-meter floor-to-ceiling height. The 3BHKs come with a starting price of Rs 5.6 crore, while the 4BHKs are priced upwards of Rs 7.4 crore. Phase one of the project will be completed by 2029.
 
 
"This beach-inspired high-rise development brings world-class architecture, resort-style amenities and an exclusive beachfront living experience to one of Gurgaon’s most promising location-sector 88B Dwarka Expressway . Sky Palazzo Residences is designed to offer an unparalleled lifestyle with lush green landscape, cutting-edge design and a 1.5 lakh sq ft approx. of clubhouse and amenities," the company said in a statement.
 
Sky Palazzo Residences is strategically located at the junction of Jaipur (NH 352W) and the 75 m wide Upper Dwarka Expressway It is  400 metres away from the main Dwarka Expressway and 1 km from the upcoming Global City, making it a prime destination for luxury living and investment and a prime choice for high-net-worth individuals and discerning home buyers.
 
 "The construction of Sky Palazzo Residences has commenced at a rapid pace. Excavation completed within one month from RERA, and we have already started piling in full swing, mobilized required machinery to complete the piling as per schedule. Apart from that we are also on boarding our construction partner soon," said  Avinash Nagpal, Sr. Vice President Projects, Trinity.
 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 8:48 AM IST

