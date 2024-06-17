PM Modi to release 'PM Kisan' 17th instalment on June 18: Check details

Chikkamagaluru: Farmers plough a field while sowing seeds, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on 18 June 2024. This move is expected to benefit over 93 million farmers across the country, with a total outlay of around Rs 20,000 crore. The announcement was made by Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

"Agriculture has always been a priority for the PM in his last two tenures. He took several key decisions in the interest of farmers. After taking oath as PM, Modi ji first signed a file related to the release of the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme," Chouhan said.

PM Modi will also grant certificates to more than 30,000 self-help groups designated as Krishi Sakhis after the release of the 17th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme. The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare in coordination with the government of Uttar Pradesh.

What farmers need to do to receive the 17th instalment

Farmers must complete paperwork, including the e-Know Your Customer (KYC) process.

To complete the eKYC process for PM Kisan, follow these steps:

1. Go to the official website: [PM Kisan](https://pmKisan.gov.in)

2. Click on the "eKYC" option under the "farmer corner" section.

3. Fill in your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the required field.

4. Click on the "search" button.

5. Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

6. Click on the "submit" button to complete the eKYC process.

You can also complete the eKYC process at a nearby Common Service Centre (CSC) by providing your Aadhaar number and undergoing biometric authentication.

How to check PM-Kisan instalment status:

1. Visit the PM-Kisan website.

2. On the homepage, locate the 'farmer corner' section.

3. Click on the 'beneficiary status' option.

4. Enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.

5. Click on the 'get data' button.

6. The status of your PM-Kisan instalment will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to register for PM-Kisan Yojana:

1. Visit the official website: Navigate to the official PM Kisan Yojana website.

2. Find the registration option: Look for the registration option on the homepage or in the main menu.

3. Start the registration process: Click on the registration option to begin the application process.

4. Provide necessary information: Fill out the application form with the required personal and agricultural details.

5. Upload required documents: Ensure you have the following documents ready to upload:

Aadhaar card

Bank account passbook

Land ownership documents

Any other documents as specified

6. Enter contact information: Provide a valid contact number and email address in the application form.

7. Submit the form: Review all the information and uploaded documents. Submit the completed application form.

8. Collect registration ID: After submission, note down the registration ID number provided.

This registration ID is essential for future logins and tracking your application status.