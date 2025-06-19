Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / PNB scheme helps 26 martyred soldiers' families with Rs 17 cr assistance

PNB scheme helps 26 martyred soldiers' families with Rs 17 cr assistance

State-owned lender says special financial product is designed for defence and paramilitary personnel

Punjab National Bank PNB

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has provided Rs 17.02 crore to the families of 26 defence and paramilitary personnel who died in the line of duty, said the state-owned lender in a statement.
 
The assistance, as of June 11, 2025, was provided under the bank’s Rakshak Plus Scheme. It was given to families of personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, including during operations like Birli Gali, PTI reported quoting a statement shared by PNB. The bank described the assistance as a reaffirmation of its “unwavering support” to soldiers.
 
"It is our solemn duty to stand by the families of our martyrs. Through the Rakshak Plus Scheme, PNB offers more than financial assistance; it serves as a symbol of our respect and enduring support for their immense sacrifices," Binay Gupta, PNB's Chief General Manager (BARM), was quoted by PTI as saying.
 
 
Rakshak Plus Scheme
 
PNB’s Rakshak Plus Scheme is a special financial product designed for defence and paramilitary personnel. It offers a broad range of insurance benefits to support soldiers and their families:

Also Read

trading, market, stocks

Stocks to Watch today, June 18: Hindustan Zinc, BSE, PNB, M&M, Ola Electric

Punjab National Bank slashes EV loan rates to 8.30% to drive green mobility

Punjab National Bank slashes EV loan rates to 8.30% to drive green mobility

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB cuts education loan rates by 20 bps under PM Vidyalaxmi Scheme

Ashok Chandra, CEO & MD, Punjab National Bank (PNB)

PNB targets ₹16k-cr recovery, aims to keep slippages below 1% in FY26: MD

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB aims 58% of total loan book in FY26 from retail, agri, MSME loans: MD

 
< Personal accidental insurance of Rs 1 crore in case of death or permanent, total disability
 
< Air accidental coverage of Rs 1.5 crore in case of death during air travel
 
< Partial disability coverage for those injured in the line of duty
 
< Additional tailored benefits for uniformed personnel
 
< Timely help for bereaved families
 
PNB said it is committed to ensuring prompt financial assistance to the families of the deceased. The Rakshak Plus Scheme is aimed at providing peace of mind, knowing that in case of a tragic event, families will not be left without support.
 
(With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

Premiumapartment

Home Alone: Single professionals revive demand for luxe studio apartments

spam calls trai spam fraud

RBI-TRAI pilot to curb spam calls, messages for loans, credit cards

Indonesia volcano

Indonesia volcano grounds flights: How travel insurance helps in crises

climate funding, startups, climate

Centre brings parity in gratuity under old and new pension schemes

FASTag Rules Changed

Annual FASTag pass to make highway toll payment easier: This is how

Topics : PNB BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon