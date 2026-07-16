retirement planning as a mechanical process divided into pre-action estimates, in-action structuring and after-action reviews. The concept of retirement has changed: It is no longer a brief rest at the end of your life but a long phase of unemployment that you must fund yourself. But when this matters most is the critical transition decade — the five years before and after you stop working. During your peak earning years, your primary job is simply to accumulate assets. However, as the pay cheques stop, you must transition from accumulating wealth to generating a safe, sustainable income. A single miscalculation regarding inflation or a panic-induced decision during a market crash in this fragile window can irreparably derail 30 years of disciplined saving. To prevent outliving your money, you must treatas a mechanical process divided into pre-action estimates, in-action structuring and after-action reviews.

How to estimate corpus

The pre-action phase

Before you buy a single retirement product, you must define your target. The most fatal mistake in this phase is treating inflation as an abstract concept rather than a compounding threat.

If your current lifestyle costs Rs 1 lakh per month and retirement is 20 years away, assuming you will only need Rs 1 lakh per month when you retire is a guaranteed path to poverty. At a standard 6 per cent inflation rate, that same lifestyle will cost over Rs 3.2 lakh per month by the time you stop working.

To prevent this, calculate your target corpus using the rule of 25 or rule of 30. Multiply your projected annual expenses at the time of retirement by 30. If you need Rs 40 lakh a year to survive at age 60, your minimum retirement corpus must be Rs 12 crore. This assumes a safe withdrawal rate, ensuring your money outlasts your lifespan. If you do not run this maths early, you are flying blind, which often leads to the horrific realisation at age 58 that your savings are fundamentally inadequate.

How to build financial buckets

The in-action phase

Once you know your target, the way you structure your assets dictates your survival. The most common mistake here is the all-or-nothing approach. People either keep 100 per cent of their money in volatile equity (risking a massive loss right before retirement) or move 100 per cent into fixed deposits (guaranteeing their purchasing power will be destroyed by inflation over the next 30 years).

To avoid this, implement the bucket strategy:

Bucket 1 (liquidity for years 1-5): This holds five years of living expenses in ultra-safe, guaranteed instruments like fixed deposits, liquid funds or short-term bonds. This protects you from sequence of returns risk — if the stock market crashes the year you retire, you do not have to sell your stocks at a loss because your immediate survival is funded.

This holds five years of living expenses in ultra-safe, guaranteed instruments like fixed deposits, liquid funds or short-term bonds. This protects you from sequence of returns risk — if the stock market crashes the year you retire, you do not have to sell your stocks at a loss because your immediate survival is funded. Bucket 2 (stability for years 6-15): This holds conservative hybrid funds and high-quality debt. It grows moderately to replenish Bucket 1 over time.

This holds conservative hybrid funds and high-quality debt. It grows moderately to replenish Bucket 1 over time. Bucket 3 (growth for years 15+): This is purely equity index funds. Because you will not touch this money for over a decade, it can comfortably ride out market volatility and compound fast enough to beat inflation in your late 70s and 80s.

The health care buffer: Medical inflation routinely exceeds 10 per cent. Do not pay hospital bills from your retirement corpus. Maintain a massive, independent health insurance base and super top-up policy. A single prolonged illness can drain Bucket 1 entirely if you are uninsured.

How to review, catch up late and avoid mistakes near retirement

The after-action phase

As you inch closer to your final working day, your portfolio requires vigilant maintenance. If you run your numbers at age 50 and realise you are severely behind, do not panic and start buying high-risk small-cap funds or speculative assets to catch up. The reality is that you must increase your savings rate dramatically, cut current expenses or delay your retirement by a few years.

The most dangerous behavioural mistake happens exactly at the point of retirement: the urge to cash out everything and lock it into a single guaranteed annuity or bank account. You must remember that at age 60, your life expectancy is likely another 25 to 30 years. You still need equity in your portfolio to ensure your income doubles over the next two decades to keep pace with the rising cost of groceries, utilities and taxes.

Action checklist

Run the real maths: Calculate your exact retirement corpus target accounting for 6 per cent lifestyle inflation and 10 per cent health care inflation.

Calculate your exact retirement corpus target accounting for 6 per cent lifestyle inflation and 10 per cent health care inflation. Build the glide path: Starting five years before retirement, systematically move 10 per cent of your equity gains into guaranteed debt each year to fund your Bucket 1.

Starting five years before retirement, systematically move 10 per cent of your equity gains into guaranteed debt each year to fund your Bucket 1. Isolate health costs: Secure a standalone family floater health policy that operates completely independently of your retirement investments.

FAQs

How much should someone save for retirement in their youth?

There is no universal flat number, but a safe benchmark is investing at least 20 per cent to 25 per cent of your post-tax income exclusively for retirement, starting in your late 20s. If you start in your 40s, that number must jump to 40 per cent or higher because you have lost two decades of compounding. Your final corpus should be 25 to 30 times your projected annual expenses at the time of retirement.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement?

Your portfolio must follow a glide path. In your 30s, your portfolio should be 70 per cent to 80 per cent equity for maximum growth. As you enter your 50s and approach retirement, you must gradually glide down that risk. By the day you retire, your portfolio should generally look like a 50/50 or 40/60 split between equity and debt, ensuring you have enough stability for immediate income and enough growth to combat long-term inflation.

When does an annuity or pension product make sense?

An annuity makes sense when covering your basic, non-negotiable survival expenses (such as food, housing and utilities). By locking a portion of your corpus into an annuity, you buy the psychological comfort of a guaranteed monthly paycheck for life. However, because annuities generally offer fixed payouts that do not adjust for inflation, you should never put your entire corpus into one. Use an annuity to cover your baseline needs, and use mutual funds to cover discretionary spending and inflation.

What mistakes derail retirement planning most often?

The education drain is a silent killer. Parents often liquidate their retirement funds to pay for their children's expensive higher education or weddings. You can get a loan for education, but you cannot get a loan for retirement. Prioritising your child’s degree over your own survival forces you to become a financial burden on that same child a decade later. Protect your retirement corpus as if it is untouchable.