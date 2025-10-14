Revised CGHS rates come into effect: What beneficiaries need to know

The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has implemented revised package rates for treatment at all empanelled healthcare organisations (HCOs) from October 13, 2025.
New rates apply to
All CGHS-empanelled hospitals and clinics
Medical reimbursement claims submitted by serving central government employees, pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries
Cashless treatment continues for categories already entitled under existing CGHS rules
In certain exceptional cases, treatment availed from non-empanelled private hospitals may be reimbursed. However, reimbursement will be limited to Non-NABH rates applicable in the city where treatment was received.
Beneficiaries can access the full rate list in Annexure I on the official CGHS website.
Key highlights of the new rate structure
The revised framework considers multiple factors including hospital accreditation, type, city classification, and ward entitlement.
Accreditation-based rates
Non-NABH/NABL accredited hospitals will charge 15 oer cent lower than accredited institutions.
Super-specialty hospitals
These hospitals are entitled to 15 per cent higher rates than NABH-accredited hospitals in the same city.
City classification
Tier II cities (including Northeast India, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh): 10 per cent lower than Tier I
Tier-III cities: 20 per cent lower than Tier I
Ward entitlement
Semi-private wards are included in the revised rates
General ward rates are reduced by 5 per cent, while private ward rates rise by 5 per cent
Uniformity across procedures
Consultation, investigations, day-care procedures, and radiotherapy rates remain the same, irrespective of ward type
Cancer surgeries follow existing CGHS rules, though chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and investigations will follow the new rates
New agreements with hospitals
The CGHS circular also directs all private empanelled hospitals to renew their Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs):
Existing MoAs cease to be valid from October 13, 12 am
Hospitals must seek fresh empanelment through the Hospital Engagement Module
Revised MoAs must be executed within 90 days of the new rates
Hospitals failing to submit an undertaking confirming acceptance of the new MoA will be de-panelled