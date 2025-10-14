Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
30-foot-deep crater appears on Bhopal bypass after sudden road collapse

30-foot-deep crater appears on Bhopal bypass after sudden road collapse

Around 100 metres of road near Mandideep-Intkhedi bridge caved in between 12 noon and 1 pm on Monday, forming a deep crater; no injuries were reported

bhopal road collapse

The incident occurred between 12 noon and 1 pm near the bridge connecting Mandideep to Intkhedi. (Photo: X/Screengrab)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

A major section of a road near Bilkhiriya village on the Bhopal Eastern Bypass in Madhya Pradesh collapsed on Monday afternoon, forming a 30-foot-deep crater. The incident occurred between 12 noon and 1 pm near the bridge connecting Mandideep to Intkhedi, when around 100 metres of the road caved in. No injuries were reported.
 

What really happened?

 
A video showing the retaining wall giving way quickly went viral on social media. The road falls under the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and connects key routes to Indore, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Mandla and Sagar. 
  MPRDC officials confirmed that a team is being formed to examine the cause of the collapse.
 

Preliminary findings suggest the collapse of the Reinforced Earth (RE) wall and the exact cause will be determined after the investigation, Divisional Manager Sonal Sinha told NDTV.
 
The bridge, constructed in 2013 under a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model, was originally handled by M/s Transtroy Pvt Ltd, whose contract was cancelled in 2020 for failing to meet obligations. Since then, no agency has been fully responsible for maintenance, with MPRDC assuming oversight and outsourcing minor repairs when needed.
 

Committee formed to probe road collapse

 
Preliminary technical reports indicate damage to the RE wall on one side of the Sukhi Sewania railway over bridge (ROB) on State Highway-18. Engineers are assessing whether structural weakness, poor drainage or inadequate inspections contributed to the collapse.
 
A three-member investigation committee, including MPRDC Managing Director BS Meena and General Managers Manoj Gupta and RS Chandel, has been formed to determine the exact cause and submit findings to the government, NDTV reported.
 
Barricades have been placed along the damaged stretch, and one side of the road has been closed to divert traffic. Repair work and soil stabilisation efforts began Monday evening.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

