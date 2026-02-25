Rs 19.5 lakh return on Rs 18,000 investment? Govt flags fraud online scheme

An online investment pitch promising Rs 19.5 lakh monthly from a one-time investment of Rs 18,000 is a scam, the government has said, warning that the message was created using artificial intelligence

Fake ‘government-backed’ income scheme surfaces

The fraudulent message, circulating on social media and websites, claims that a government-supported platform can deliver monthly income of up to Rs 19,50,000 on a small investment of Rs 18,000. It falsely uses the name of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and impersonates a leading national news brand.

The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit has said that the message is fabricated. Neither the Finance Minister nor the government has endorsed any investment scheme or platform.

The website mentioned in the message seeks personal information from visitors, raising red flags about potential misuse of financial data.

Why such claims are a clear red flag

A monthly income of Rs 19.5 lakh on an Rs 18,000 investment implies extraordinary and unsustainable returns. Any scheme guaranteeing such outsized gains with minimal risk should be treated with extreme caution.

Fraudsters often rely on:

Misuse of well-known public figures’ names

Fake endorsements from reputed media houses

Urgency-driven messaging

Requests for personal or banking details

These elements are typical of phishing or financial fraud operations.

How to report and contain cyber fraud

If you encounter suspicious investment advertisements or links:

Do not click on unknown links.

Do not share OTPs, card details, PINs or bank credentials.

Immediately report the incident to the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

File a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (www.cybercrime.gov.in).

Complaints are routed through the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System, operated by state and Union Territory law enforcement agencies in coordination with banks and financial intermediaries. Early reporting can help freeze fraudulent transactions and limit financial loss.

Common tactics

Vishing: Fraud attempts through phone calls seeking sensitive data such as OTPs or card details.

Phishing: Fake emails or websites designed to steal login credentials or banking information.

Spamming: Unsolicited messages promoting dubious products or investment schemes.

Basic rule of investing

If returns sound unrealistically high, the offer is almost certainly fraudulent. Verification through government channels remains the safest first step before committing any money.