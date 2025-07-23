Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RTI could help you in knowing EPF claim status: How to file an application

RTI could help you in knowing EPF claim status: How to file an application

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation obliged to reply to application within 30 days

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you are struggling with delays or lack of clarity about your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, filing an application under the Right to Information (RTI) could help cut the red tape. Under the RTI Act, 2005, you can request information from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and receive a response within 30 days.
 
Whether it is a pending claim, incorrect employer contributions, or transfer issues, here’s a simple guide to filing an RTI online.
 

What information can you seek?

 
Before filing an application, be clear about the information you need. RTI is designed for seeking factual data, not explanations or opinions. You can request:
 
  • Status of EPF withdrawal or transfer claims 
  • Employer contribution details 
  • Updates to your EPF passbook 
  • Reasons for delays in claim settlements
 

Filing RTI online

 
The simplest way to file an RTI is through the government’s RTI portal: rtionline.gov.in.  ALSO READ | 96% of EPFO members received interest for FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

Here’s how to do it:

 
  • Go to the portal and click ‘Submit Request’. 
  • Read the usage guidelines and tick the checkbox confirming you understand them. 
  • Click ‘Submit’ to proceed. 
  • On the online form, under ‘Select Ministry/Department’, choose Ministry of Labour and Employment. 
  • Then, under ‘Select Public Authority’, select Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). 
  • Fill in your details carefully
You will need to provide:

Also Read

PremiumIndia IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

Can the employment-linked incentive scheme address India's jobs challenge?

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO posted record net member addition in May at 2 million, shows data

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

EPFO reports record payroll addition of 2 million members in May 2025

EPFO

EPFO grievance portal: Step-by-step guide to raise and track complaints

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPF interest not showing in your account yet? Here's what you can do

 
-Your full name, gender, and contact details
 
-RTI is only for Indian citizens
 
-Your query regarding EPFO
 
-Any relevant details like claim IDs to help officials trace your request
 
-Pay the application fee
 
-The standard RTI application fee is Rs 10, payable online via debit card, internet banking, or UPI.
 
-Applicants falling under the Below Poverty Line category are exempt but must upload proof.
 

When to expect a response

Once submitted, the Public Information Officer has 30 days to respond. Replies are sent via email or post.
 
Keep a copy of your RTI application and payment receipt for future reference. If there’s no response within 30 days, you can file a first appeal through the same portal

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal Foundation

Motilal Oswal Alternates raises ₹2,000 cr for realty fund, clocks 20% IRR

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai buys ₹64 cr duplex in Bengaluru's Jayamahal Ext

From Tourism to Tech: Sector surge lifts markets in June, Small--caps lead

From Tourism to Tech: Sector surge lifts markets in June, Small--caps lead

PremiumMarket, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Long-short funds: Check if shorting aims to cut risk or boost returns

TDS, Tax

Got a tax notice for submitting less TDS? CBDT relief may offer respite

Topics : EPFO BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon