Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Saudi Arabia limits Indian tourists to single-entry visas from Feb 2025

Saudi Arabia limits Indian tourists to single-entry visas from Feb 2025

Saudi's previous one-year multiple-entry visas have been suspended indefinitely, affecting travellers from 14 countries, including India

Saudi Arabia

Photo: Bloomberg

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Saudi Arabia recently announced that effective February 1, 2025, it will only issue single-entry visas for tourism, business, and family visits. The previous one-year multiple-entry visas have been suspended indefinitely, affecting travellers from 14 countries, including India.
 
Key changes
Only single-entry visas will be issued
Each visa will be valid for 30 days, with a maximum stay of 30 days
Hajj, umrah, diplomatic, and residency visas remain unchanged

Also Read

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Saudi Arabia rejects Netanyahu's proposal for Palestinian state on its land

India-Saudi Arabia flag

Indian companies keen on Saudi's $63 billion Diriyah giga project

VA Tech WABAG, Water treatment plant

Wabag bags Rs 3,251 crore sewage treatment plant order in Saudi Arabia

UAE flag

UAE strongly condemns provocative Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Won't establish ties with Israel without Palestinian state: Saudi Arabia

 
The regulation applies to visitors from Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.
 
Saudi officials have attributed the decision to the misuse of multiple-entry visas. According to the government, some travellers entered the country on long-term visas but stayed illegally for work or performed Hajj without the necessary authorisation.
 
 
Hajj overcrowding concerns
Saudi Arabia strictly controls the annual Hajj pilgrimage, allocating quotas to each country. The influx of unauthorised pilgrims has placed additional pressure on the system, leading to severe overcrowding.
 
In 2024, more than 1,200 pilgrims died due to extreme heat and overcrowding. Authorities believe that a significant number of unregistered pilgrims contributed to the crisis. Officials say the visa changes are intended to reduce such risks and ensure only authorised pilgrims participate in Hajj.
 
While the government has described the suspension of multiple-entry visas as a temporary measure, no timeline has been given for a review. Officials plan to assess the impact of the new policy before considering any further changes.
 
Last month, Saudi Arabia also introduced stricter rules for Indian workers. Since January, Indian nationals applying for a Saudi work visa must complete a pre-verification of their professional and academic qualifications before approval.
 
Impact on travellers
According to the latest available data, around 2.5 million Indian travellers visited Saudi Arabia in 2022, with India being a major source of visitors. Any changes to visa rules are likely to have a significant impact on Indian travellers.
 
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has advised visitors to apply for single-entry visas well in advance and comply with updated regulations to avoid travel disruptions or penalties.
 
Meanwhile, as part of its Vision 2030 initiative to expand tourism, the country aims to attract 7.5 million Indian visitors annually by 2030.

More From This Section

UPI

Phishing to QR code scam: Key steps to avoid some common UPI-related frauds

EPFO

Link Aadhaar and activate UAN by February 15 to secure your EPFO benefits

H1B visa

H-1B visa registration for 2026 opens on March 7: What Indians must know

income tax

1.2 million ITR filers for FY 2023-24 have not got refund: How to fix issue

DLF announced that it has sold nearly 41 per cent of its offerings in its super-luxury Dahlias

Camellias to Dahlias: Can DLF sustain its luxury real estate boom?

Topics : Saudi Arabia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon