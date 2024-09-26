Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI Insurance unveils 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy: Check details

SBI Insurance unveils 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy: Check details

A one-time welcome discount of 5% will be applied to all policies, provided the proposer purchases the SBIG Health Super Top-Up insurance within 5 days of receiving the quote from the company

Term Insurance Policy

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SBI General Insurance has launched its latest offering, the ‘SBIG Health Super Top-Up’ policy. According to the company, health insurance top-up plan is designed as an economical and affordable option supplementing over and above the basic health insurance policy. 

The new policy comes at a time when medical inflation in India is surging at approximately 14 per cent annually. With lifestyle diseases on the rise, the need for comprehensive health coverage has never been more pressing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
Key features of the SBIG Health super top-up:
 
Flexible coverage options with sum insured ranging from 5 lakhs to 4 crores
 
 

More From This Section

Canada

Canada's cap on Temporary Foreign Workers begins: What it means for Indians

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.

Term insurance offers of various companies explained in one chart

Pregnant

Now, pregnant women can get maternity cover with just 3-month wait period

fund raising

Fund Review: HDFC Medium Term Debt Fund

life insurance

Hospitalisation costs surge 11.35% in a year, heart ailments rising: Report

Annual and long-term aggregate deductible choices
 
Cumulative bonus that remains intact even after claims
 
Unlimited restore benefit for related and unrelated illnesses or injuries
 
Global coverage
 
Option to reduce waiting periods
 
Long-term policy options up to 3 years
 
“With escalating medical costs and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses, comprehensive health coverage is now a necessity, not a luxury. Our 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy is tailored to meet diverse needs, offering peace of mind and financial security during unexpected medical emergencies,” Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at SBI General Insurance

One of the standout features of this policy is its versatility. It can be added to any existing health insurance policy, whether corporate or personal, from any provider. This flexibility allows customers to customise their coverage according to their specific requirements.

The policy is particularly beneficial for individuals with group health or retail health policies needing additional coverage, as well as urban and semi-urban residents with inadequate or no insurance. It also caters to High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) and families seeking extensive insurance coverage.
 
To encourage early adoption, SBI General Insurance is offering a one-time welcome discount of 5 per cent on all policies purchased within 5 days of receiving a quote from the company.
 
With premiums starting as low as ~3,377 for individuals aged 18-35 years, the 'SBIG Health Super Top-Up' policy aims to make comprehensive health coverage more accessible to a wider range of consumers.
 
As medical costs continue to rise and health concerns evolve, SBI General Insurance's latest offering represents a timely solution for individuals and families looking to secure their financial wellbeing in the face of potential health crises. 

Also Read

Skill, women skill development

Govt will launch skill voucher system very soon, says top official

Maya Anurova

Moscow is focused on attracting business travellers from India

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

Tata Electronics, PSMC sign pact for Rs 91,000 cr chip manufacturing unit

Pralhad Joshi

Govt mulling to increase ethanol price, sugar MSP: Food Minister Joshi

UPI

New UPI AutoPay rule: No 24-hour pre-debit alert for FASTag & RuPay NCMC

Topics : SBI Insurance Personal Finance General Insurance Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon