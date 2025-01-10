Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sector-thematic NFOs: Beware lack of track record, concentration risk

Sector-thematic NFOs: Beware lack of track record, concentration risk

With growing awareness, demand for passive funds has also risen, prompting fund houses to launch more products

NFO

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
To capitalise on the bull market, mutual fund houses launched 202 new fund offers (NFOs) in 2024, a record high, according to data from Morningstar. This was the first time NFOs crossed the 200-mark in a calendar year. Investors, however, should carefully scrutinise these offerings rather than succumb to hard-selling tactics.
 
Why the upsurge in NFOs?
 
The Indian market has witnessed a prolonged bull run. “A large number of new investors joined the equity markets during this period. NFOs are one means through which asset managers try to capture market share,” says Kaustubh Belapurkar, director-manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.
 
 
Several new fund houses have been launched. “They came out with NFOs to complete their product suite,” says Vidya Bala, co-founder, Primeinvestor.in.
 
Most equity NFOs belonged to the sector-thematic or the passive fund category. “The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) rules restrict fund houses from having more than one fund per diversified equity category. The established fund houses already have funds in these categories. It is only in the sector-thematic and the passive space that they can launch multiple products as long as the sector-theme or the index is unique,” says Bala.

Also Read

Mutual fund investor base to break 50 million barrier in September

Nippon Life launches its first fund from GIFT City for global investors

Online investment platforms are rapidly reshaping the mutual fund (MF) distribution landscape. The share of direct plans in SIP (systematic investment plan) accounts has climbed to nearly 40 per cent from around 21 per cent four years ago, indicating

Kotak Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Fund launched: Key details you should know

SEBI

Say no to NFOs, buy direct plans and seek suggestions from Sebi RIAs

SEBI

Sebi targets NFO mis-selling with new rule to prevent portfolio churn

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, BFSI Summit

Edelweiss launches India's first ETF for capital markets, insurance Sectors

 
She adds that the passive segment offers unlimited scope for launching new funds, as index providers can always create new indices. With growing awareness, demand for passive funds has also risen, prompting fund houses to launch more products.
 
Risks of sector-thematic NFOs
 
All NFOs lack a performance track record, and investors often have no clarity on the style of fund management. “Investors also run the risk that the investment thesis may not play out as projected by the fund house,” says Abhishek Kumar, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder, SahajMoney.com.
 
Sector-thematic NFOs come with additional risks. “Many of the thematic funds that have been launched recently have been very narrow, limited to just one or two sectors,” says Belapurkar. Such funds carry high concentration risk, with a small number of stocks accounting for the bulk of the portfolio.
 
Investors often chase sectors and themes that have done well recently. “That may be precisely the wrong time to enter these funds because the cycle could be set to turn for them,” says Belapurkar.
 
Their cyclical nature demands precise timing of entry and exit, says Bala, and that in turn requires careful monitoring. Many retail investors may not have the expertise to do so.  
 
What should investors do?
 
Avoid most NFOs if established funds with proven track records from the same category are available. “Most sector-thematic NFOs should also be avoided because of the timing risk in them,” says Belapurkar. He advises investing in a sector-thematic NFO only when the investor is keen to invest in a specific theme or sector for which no fund exists.
 
According to Bala, investors must have deep knowledge of the sector or theme they wish to invest in and confidence in its ability to perform in the current market.
 
Finally, Bala warns against adding too many funds to the portfolio by investing in a large number of new launches. Kumar also cautions against investing in NFOs for quick gains solely due to the marketing blitz that accompanies these launches.
   

Passive fund NFOs: Key risks and smart strategies

 

Risks

 

-  No performance track record available; tracking error and difference are also not available

  -  Fund’s risk profile may not match investor’s appetite; alpha and momentum funds, for instance, should be avoided by conservative investors

  -  Factor-based funds may not outperform their parent market-cap based indices

  -  High historical returns of index may not continue post-launch due to factors like liquidity issues in stocks that have to be picked and fund inflows-outflows 

What should you do?

 

*  Invest in a factor-based passive fund only after it demonstrates sound performance over a full market cycle

  *  Restrict investment to a small portion of your satellite portfolio

More From This Section

Budget

Budget 2025: Key industry expectations from tax cuts to reforms

gst

GSTN launches online rectification for pending ITC claims from 2017-2021

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

What Canada holds for Indian students and workers in the post-Trudeau era

Nirmala Sitharaman budget speech

Budget 2025: Will middle-class gain relief with tax slabs from Rs 5 lakh?

Fixed Deposit, FD

You can now get FD interest rates up to 9.1% without a savings accounts

Topics : Mutual Fund NFOs Bull Market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon