Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Small investments make market sense: Strategy to build corpus steadily

An asset-allocation approach will help you in not taking an outsize risk

Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Start small but set targets for your investments. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepesh Raghaw New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors often say the markets have done but well they do not see significant gains in their portfolios. If a portfolio is small, then the returns cannot be big.

A 20 per cent return on Rs 200,000 is Rs 40,000 and the same on Rs 2,00,00,000 is Rs 4,000,000.

Does that mean you must invest big amounts to feel content? Not necessarily.

That’s where compounding comes to your rescue. By investing small amounts consistently, you can accumulate a big corpus. It is simple math, but we don’t relate to it as easily.

Topics : Stock investments Personal Finance Financial planning

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon