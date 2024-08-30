Soon, board flight at Abu Dhabi airport sans passport, ticket: Here's how

Fancy boarding a flight without having to show your passport, ID, or even a ticket at the airport? By 2025, it could become a reality at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport.

Known for its cutting-edge infrastructure, Zayed International Airport has received praise even from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said, “US needs to catch up.” The airport is now taking things a step further with its Smart Travel Project. This initiative plans to install biometric sensors at every identification checkpoint, from check-in to boarding. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the Smart Travel Project?

The goal is simple: by 2025, Zayed International Airport wants to be the world’s first fully document-free airport. This means integrating biometric technology at every checkpoint. Imagine walking through the airport and having your identity verified through facial or iris recognition at every stage, without needing to fumble for your passport or boarding pass.

As the airport authorities shared in a LinkedIn post: "By 2025, Zayed International Airport aims to become the world’s first fully document-free airport, integrating cutting-edge biometric technology at every checkpoint."

How do biometrics work?

Biometrics refer to the biological measurements that make each of us unique. At Abu Dhabi, the technology is already in use in some parts of the airport, especially on flights operated by its partner airline, Etihad. The sensors can verify your identity and travel status simply by scanning your face or eyes.

“We’re expanding to nine touchpoints, and this would be a world first,” says Andrew Murphy, the Chief Information Officer at Abu Dhabi Airport. “It’s designed with no pre-enrollment required. Passengers are automatically recognized and authenticated as they move through the airport, speeding up the entire process.”

What does this mean for passengers?

If you’re arriving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the first time, whether as a resident or a tourist, your biometrics will be collected at immigration by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP). The airport’s system taps into this database to verify you as you move through the airport.

Murphy explains, “Where the real innovation comes in is that this biometric solution partners with ICP to use that data, making the passenger experience seamless. That’s why everybody can use it.”

Are passengers comfortable with this?

Confidence in biometric identification is growing. An October 2023 survey by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that 75% of passengers preferred using biometric data over traditional passports and boarding passes. Among those who have used biometric identification, 46% reported a high satisfaction rate. However, data protection remains a concern, with 40% of travellers saying they would be more open to biometric solutions if they were confident their personal information was secure—up from 33% in 2022.

"Passengers have made it clear: they want to spend less time booking and move through the airport faster. And they are increasingly willing to use biometric data to complete more pre-departure tasks off-airport to achieve this,” said Nick Careen, IATA’s Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety, and Security.

Is this happening elsewhere?

Biometrics aren’t just a thing at Abu Dhabi; other airports are catching on too. According to the October 2023 IATA report, 46% of respondents said they had used biometric technology at an airport before. However, no airport is officially passport-free yet.

Singapore’s Changi Airport is one of the leaders in this space. Like Abu Dhabi, it has partnered with its government’s immigration authority to develop a biometric clearance system accessible to both residents and tourists.

Hong Kong International Airport, Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, and Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International are also joining the trend, with biometric terminals already in place.

European airports aren’t far behind either. Last year, IATA teamed up with British Airways for a trial of the first fully integrated digital identity international flight. A test passenger flew from Heathrow to Rome Fiumicino using only their digital identity, stored in a digital wallet, verified by biometric recognition.

In the US, Customs and Border Protection has implemented biometrics at the arrival zones of all 96 international airports, with fifty-three locations also using the technology for departures.

However, no airport is officially considered to be passport-free till date.