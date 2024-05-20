South Africa plans visa waiver for Indian tourists: What you must know

The South African government is making significant strides to simplify the visa application process for Indian tourists. Patricia de Lille, the Minister for Tourism, recently announced plans to expedite visa clearances and introduce an E-Visa system specifically for travellers from India.
In the first quarter of 2024, South Africa welcomed 16,000 Indian visitors, reflecting a growing interest in the country as a travel destination. This information was shared by Ms de Lille during a media interaction at the Africa Indaba, the recently concluded South African tourism fair.
Proposed visa waiver for Indian tourists
The Tourism Ministry is also working on a proposal to grant a visa waiver for up to 90 days for visitors from India and China. This proposal is currently under consideration by the President. If approved, Indian tourists could enjoy the same benefits as their counterparts from Russia and Brazil, who already receive a 90-day visa waiver each calendar year. Additionally, Indian tourists may soon have the option to extend their visas while in South Africa.
Aiming for 100,000 Indian tourists
Tourism South Africa has set an ambitious goal of attracting 100,000 Indian tourists in 2024. The focus will be on promoting travel from tier II cities in India. Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head of Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, highlighted this target earlier this year in February.
Growing popularity among Indian tourists
Traditionally, the United Kingdom, United States, and Germany have been the largest sources of non-African visitors to South Africa. However, there has been a noticeable increase in arrivals from India and China. Easing visa regulations is expected to further boost these numbers.
Minister de Lille emphasised that while progress is being made, the visa issue involves multiple government departments and ministries, which means changes might take some time. Nonetheless, the efforts to streamline the process are well underway.
Visa-free countries for Indian passport holders
Kenya
Visa-free days: 90 days
Iran
Visa-free days: 30 days
Indonesia
Also Read
Visa-free days: 30 days
Thailand
Visa-free days: 30 days
Malaysia
Visa-free days: 30 days
Nepal
Visa-free days: Indians are allowed to freely stay in Nepal
Qatar
Visa-free days: 30 days
Seychelles
Visa-free days: 30 days
Sri Lanka
Visa-free days: 30 days