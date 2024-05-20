South Africa plans visa waiver for Indian tourists: What you must know

The South African government is making significant strides to simplify the visa application process for Indian tourists. Patricia de Lille, the Minister for Tourism, recently announced plans to expedite visa clearances and introduce an E-Visa system specifically for travellers from India.

In the first quarter of 2024, South Africa welcomed 16,000 Indian visitors, reflecting a growing interest in the country as a travel destination. This information was shared by Ms de Lille during a media interaction at the Africa Indaba, the recently concluded South African tourism fair.

Proposed visa waiver for Indian tourists

The Tourism Ministry is also working on a proposal to grant a visa waiver for up to 90 days for visitors from India and China. This proposal is currently under consideration by the President. If approved, Indian tourists could enjoy the same benefits as their counterparts from Russia and Brazil, who already receive a 90-day visa waiver each calendar year. Additionally, Indian tourists may soon have the option to extend their visas while in South Africa.

Aiming for 100,000 Indian tourists

Tourism South Africa has set an ambitious goal of attracting 100,000 Indian tourists in 2024. The focus will be on promoting travel from tier II cities in India. Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head of Middle East, India, and Southeast Asia, highlighted this target earlier this year in February.

Growing popularity among Indian tourists

Traditionally, the United Kingdom, United States, and Germany have been the largest sources of non-African visitors to South Africa. However, there has been a noticeable increase in arrivals from India and China. Easing visa regulations is expected to further boost these numbers.

Minister de Lille emphasised that while progress is being made, the visa issue involves multiple government departments and ministries, which means changes might take some time. Nonetheless, the efforts to streamline the process are well underway.

Visa-free countries for Indian passport holders

Kenya

Visa-free days: 90 days

Iran

Visa-free days: 30 days

Indonesia

Visa-free days: 30 days

Thailand

Visa-free days: 30 days

Malaysia

Visa-free days: 30 days

Nepal

Visa-free days: Indians are allowed to freely stay in Nepal

Qatar

Visa-free days: 30 days

Seychelles

Visa-free days: 30 days

Sri Lanka

Visa-free days: 30 days