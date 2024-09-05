South Africa to offer 90-day visa waiver for Indian tourists from Jan 2025

Soon, Indians will have an easier time travelling to South Africa. Starting in January 2025, South Africa will introduce the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) to simplify the entry process for Indian and Chinese tourists. This scheme aims to boost tourism by making it quicker and easier to get visas.

The TTOS is an initiative by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs, to facilitate travel for tourists from non-visa exempt countries like India and China. "This scheme will allow approved tour operators to register with the department and submit group visa applications for their travellers, streamlining the process and cutting through red tape," South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs said in a press release. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Applications will be handled by a special team to ensure quick and efficient processing, removing the delays that have often plagued South Africa’s tourism sector, the ministry said.

What is South Africa’s goal for Indian tourists?

South Africa is setting its sights on increasing the number of Indian visitors from 16,000 to 100,000 by the end of the year. Currently, Indian tourists make up 3% of South Africa’s international visitors, and officials are keen to grow this number, the press release stated. By making it easier for Indian tourists to obtain visas, the country hopes to see more Indian travellers choosing South Africa as their destination.

90-day visa waiver on the horizon

Along with TTOS, South Africa is also considering introducing a 90-day visa waiver for Indian and Chinese tourists. This proposal, if accepted, would further simplify travel, allowing for visa-free visits for up to three months.

Currently, there is no visa-on-arrival option for Indian travellers. If you’re planning to visit South Africa, you’ll need to apply for a tourist visa. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

1. Determine the type of visa

Indian tourists will need to apply for a short-term South African Tourist Visa, which allows for stays of up to 90 days.

2. Prepare the required documents :

A valid passport (with two blank pages and at least 30 days validity beyond your stay)

Completed Visa Application Form (BI-84)

Two recent passport-sized photographs

Proof of financial means (bank statements, salary slips)

Confirmed return flight ticket

Proof of accommodation (hotel booking or invitation letter)

Day-to-day travel itinerary

Yellow Fever vaccination certificate (if applicable)

3. Submit your application at VFS Global

You’ll need to book an appointment with VFS Global, the authorised visa application centre for South Africa in India. On the day of your appointment, submit your documents and pay the visa fee.

4. Visa processing time

Visa processing usually takes between 5-7 working days, so it’s best to apply well before your planned travel date.

5. Visa fee

While the visa fee for Indians is gratis (no charge), you will have to pay the application and logistics fee which is between Rs 2,300 to Rs 3,000. Convenience fees of Rs 160 are payable for all multiple modes of payment (including Cash).

6. Track your application

Use the reference number provided during your application to check the status of your visa on the VFS Global website.

7. Collect your passport

Once approved, you can collect your passport either in person or have it delivered via courier, depending on your selection.

8. Entry requirements at the port of entry

When you arrive in South Africa, ensure you have the following ready:

A valid visa

Return flight ticket

Proof of accommodation

Proof of sufficient funds

eVisa for Indian Tourists?

In May, South Africa introduced plans to implement an eVisa system for Indian visitors. However, it is yet to be implemented.