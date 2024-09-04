Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / 88% of Indians anticipate financial uncertainty over next 5 years: Survey

88% of Indians anticipate financial uncertainty over next 5 years: Survey

73 per cent rely on recommendations from friends and family when choosing insurance investments, 68 per cent trust their intuition

money, funds, finance,

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 88 per cent of Indians expect financial uncertainty over the next five years and many are taking "proactive steps" to secure themselves, said a survey by a life insurance company on Wednesday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A little more than 35 per cent respondents cited job loss would be their worst financial uncertainty, according to Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company's (ABSLI) ‘A-Nishchit Index 2024’ survey of 7,978 people. As many as 33.95 per cent of respondents said they worry about the impact of technological advancements, particularly in artificial intelligence, on work.
 
Proactive financial safeguards
 

More From This Section

tax, tax planning

How to use new electronic system to resolve Income Tax disputes

Nifty 50

Motilal Oswal launches India's first 500 Momentum 50 Index fund: Details

Stock market fraud

How scamsters tricked investors of Rs 25 cr through fake apps and stocks

Justin Trudeau, Justin, Trudeau, Canada PM

Is Canada closing its doors to more foreigners? What data reveals

mhdfcm

Marriott Bonvoy HDFC credit card offers 50% discount on dining, 25% on spas

Minding such uncertainties, 76.57 per cent of respondents reported having insurance policies as a financial safeguard. Almost 70 per cent maintain savings accounts for emergencies, and 49 per cent have invested in fixed deposits. A noteworthy 34.87 per cent of participants admitted they do not engage in financial planning and rely on professional guidance instead.
 
“The A-Nishchit Index 2024 underscores the widespread concern among Indians about their financial future. With 88 per cent of respondents anticipating significant financial uncertainty, it’s clear that many are feeling the pressure of today’s volatile environment,” said Kamlesh Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited.
 
Survey's key findings
 
- 83 per cent of respondents believe that financial planning is essential
 
- 77 per cent prefer steady investments like bank fixed deposits
 
40 per cent are drawn to high-risk, high-return options
 
72 per cent diversify their investments into traditional assets like gold and real estate
 
- 68 per cent seek investments that offer both financial growth and protection
 
70 per cent favour long-term investments over short-term gains.
 
73 per cent rely on recommendations from friends and family when choosing insurance investments, 68 per cent trust their intuition
 
Financial planning for higher education
 
The survey also highlighted the importance of financial planning for higher education. 39.69 per cent of females and 45.22 per cent of males believe that financial planning for higher studies is crucial due to the rising cost of education. Additionally, 42.24 per cent of females and 38.13 per cent of males emphasise the need to ensure funds for their children’s higher education.

Also Read

LTCG, Ulips, insurance, equity, MF, mutual funds, growth, cash, Unit Linked Insurance Plans, investments, health,

Investment and insurance: Invest in Ulip with above 10-year horizon

PremiumDahi handi festival

As India prepares for festivals, insurers have celebrations covered

ESIC, ESIC scheme

ESIC adds 2.167 mn new members in June, 7% higher than previous yr

insurance claim form

Insurer Aegon books $400 mn hit in H1 of 2024 from higher US mortality

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India's bid for Future's insurance JV stakes gets CoC nod

Topics : Insurance Survey Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon