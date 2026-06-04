Specify ownership share in sale deed, retain proof of contribution

Why families add a spouse’s name

According to legal experts, families in India add a spouse’s name to property documents for both legal and practical reasons. Joint ownership can provide financial security to the spouse, simplify succession planning, and help avoid future inheritance disputes.

“It may also improve home loan eligibility when both spouses are co-applicants and, where both contribute financially, allow them to claim tax benefits. In some states, registering property in a woman’s name can also reduce stamp duty costs. Additionally, joint ownership can make the transfer and management of the property smoother in the event of the death or incapacity of one spouse,” says Asha Kiran Sharma, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, advocates and attorneys.

Joint ownership carries risks

While joint ownership offers several benefits, it can also create legal and tax complications. Tax authorities typically examine who actually funded the property rather than whose name appears on the documents. Disputes may arise when spouses claim to split rental income, capital gains, or tax deductions without evidence of corresponding financial contributions.

“The recent ITAT ruling underscores that actual investment and beneficial ownership are key factors in determining tax liability. Joint ownership can also complicate property sales, succession matters, and marital disputes, as the consent of all co-owners is generally required,” says Sharma.

Decide ownership shares clearly

Ownership shares should ideally reflect each spouse’s financial contribution and be clearly recorded in the sale deed to avoid future tax disputes.

“If only one spouse is funding the purchase, adding the other as a co-owner for estate planning or family security reasons should be supported by proper documentation explaining the ownership arrangement and source of funds,” says Sharma.

Clear records are important because tax authorities increasingly focus on beneficial ownership rather than merely the names appearing on property documents.

Maintain proof of contribution

The sale deed is the most important document and should ideally specify each spouse’s ownership share. The funding pattern should also be supported by bank statements, loan documents, builder receipts, and tax records.

“Where one spouse claims sole ownership despite joint registration, clear evidence should establish that the entire purchase consideration was paid by that spouse. In tax disputes, the source of funds and actual investment often carry greater weight than the mere inclusion of a person’s name in the property documents,” says Shankey Agrawal, partner, BMR Legal.

Align EMIs with ownership

Where both spouses are co-owners and co-borrowers, they should ideally align loan repayments with their ownership shares, particularly if both intend to claim tax benefits. As far as possible, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) should be paid from their respective bank accounts rather than a common pool, creating a clear record of each person’s contribution.

“From a tax perspective, the strongest position is achieved when ownership shares, loan obligations, and actual EMI payments are consistent and supported by documentation. This helps minimise the risk of future disputes with tax authorities,” says Agrawal.

Split deductions correctly

Where both spouses are co-owners and co-borrowers, they should generally claim home loan tax deductions in proportion to the actual loan repayments made by each. Merely being a co-owner or co-borrower may not be sufficient. The person claiming the deduction should have an ownership interest in the property and bear the financial burden of repaying the loan.

“Accordingly, if one spouse contributes 70 per cent of the EMI payments and the other contributes 30 per cent, the tax deductions for interest and principal repayment should ordinarily be claimed in the same ratio, subject to the applicable limits under the Income-tax Act,” says Agrawal.

Capital gains in joint ownership

Where a property is held jointly but the entire purchase consideration is paid by only one spouse, tax liability is generally determined by the source of funds and beneficial ownership rather than the names appearing on the title documents. Tax authorities may look beyond legal ownership to identify who actually financed the acquisition.

In CIT v. Ajit Kumar Roy (252 ITR 468), the property was registered in the names of both husband and wife, but the wife had made no financial contribution.

“The Calcutta High Court held that the income from the property was taxable in the hands of the husband, who had funded the purchase and was the beneficial owner. The ruling underscores that, for tax purposes, actual investment and beneficial ownership often prevail over mere legal title,” says Astha Sharma, partner, AQUILAW.

Where both spouses contribute to the purchase of a property and their ownership shares are clearly identifiable, income and capital gains from the property should generally be taxed in proportion to those ownership interests.

“Each co-owner is liable only for the share attributable to his or her investment and ownership,” says Astha Sharma.

This principle was affirmed in ACIT v. C.K. Malik (89 ITD 249), where the tribunal held that property income could not be assessed entirely in the hands of one person when the contributions of multiple co-owners were clearly established. The ruling underscores that tax liability should reflect the actual ownership structure and financial contribution of each co-owner.

What decides tax ownership

Tax ownership depends on the facts of each case, including the terms of the title documents, the intention of the parties, and evidence of their contributions towards the property.

In Shivani Madan v. ACIT (2023), the taxpayer argued that only 5.4 per cent of the property’s income should be taxed in her hands because her financial contribution was limited to that proportion. The tribunal rejected this claim, noting that the sale deed did not specify unequal ownership shares. In the absence of such a provision, it held that the husband and wife should be treated as equal co-owners and taxed accordingly.

“The ruling highlights that while the source of funds is important, the sale deed remains a crucial document. Where joint ownership is recorded but ownership shares are not specified, tax authorities may presume equal ownership unless contemporaneous evidence clearly establishes a different arrangement,” says Astha Sharma.

Avoid common mistakes

When buying a house jointly, the most common tax mistakes arise from poor documentation and inconsistent tax treatment. Co-owners should clearly specify ownership shares in the sale deed, maintain records of their respective contributions, route payments through identifiable banking channels, and ensure that tax returns, loan documents, and financial records remain consistent.

“Home loan deductions, rental income, and capital gains should generally be claimed in line with ownership and actual financial contribution. Equally important is avoiding assumptions that joint ownership automatically means equal tax liability or that registration alone determines tax ownership,” says Astha Sharma.

Taxpayers should also be mindful of clubbing provisions, avoid claiming deductions without meeting the prescribed conditions, and retain all purchase, funding, and loan repayment records to support their position in the event of tax scrutiny.

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist

Documents you should keep handy

To prove joint ownership

• Registered sale/conveyance deed

• Co-ownership agreement or declaration (if any)

• Mutation and municipal records

• Possession letter and utility bills

To prove financial contribution

• Registered sale/conveyance deed

• Bank statements and payment records

• Home loan sanction and repayment documents