Monday, September 01, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Star Health, CARE, Niva Bupa record most policyholder complaints in FY24

Star Health, CARE, Niva Bupa record most policyholder complaints in FY24

Policyholder grievances against health insurers jumped 21.7% in FY24, with Star Health leading by a wide margin, followed by CARE and Niva Bupa, Ombudsman data shows.

Health Insurance Policy

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you have ever faced hurdles in getting your health insurance claim settled, you are not alone. The Insurance Ombudsman’s latest annual report for 2023-24 shows that policyholders continue to raise thousands of complaints against insurers, with a handful of companies consistently attracting the maximum grievances.

 

Star Health tops the list

 
The data shows Star Health & Allied Insurance received the highest number of complaints – 13,308 in FY24, of which more than 10,000 were related to partial or complete claim rejections. This figure alone is more than the combined complaints against the other four insurers among the top five.
 
 

Top 5 health insurance company with most complaints

 
1.      Star Health & Allied Insurance - 13,308
 
2.      CARE Health Insurance-  2,511
 
3.      Niva Bupa Health Insurance - 2,511

Also Read

Purchasing Health Insurance

To avoid being caught in a financial scare, get a good health planpremium

insurance plans

GST on life, health insurance may be scrapped as Centre pushes exemption

elderly, old age

Premium cost, add-ons: Things to know when taking parents' health insurance

insurers, insurance

Insurers hopeful of reduction in GST on health and life premiumspremium

Health Insurance Premiums

NRI health insurance surges 150%: Why more choose treatment in India

 
4.      National Insurance - 2,196
 
5.      New India Assurance - 1,602
 

 Complaints per policyholder

 
The report also adjusts complaints to the customer base. On this yardstick, Star Health again led with 63 complaints per one lakh policyholders, far higher than its peers. Niva Bupa and CARE Health followed with 17 and 16 complaints per lakh policyholders respectively, while public sector insurers fared much better, National Insurance had just 5 and New India only 1 complaint per lakh policyholders.

 

Most disputes on claim repudiation

 
According to the Ombudsman, a majority of complaints fell under Rule 13(1)(b) of the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017, which covers disputes on partial or total repudiation of claims. Star Health again led here with over 10,000 such cases, followed by CARE (2,393) and Niva Bupa (1,770).
 

Awards in favour of policyholders

 
When the Ombudsman decides in favour of a customer, the ruling may be a non-binding recommendation or a binding award. In FY24, Star Health was directed to pay compensation in 7,506 cases, amounting to over Rs 6 billion, CARE Health, Niva Bupa and National Insurance also featured prominently in this list.
 

Rising trend in health insurance complaints

 
Overall, health insurance-related complaints rose 21.7 per cent year-on-year, even as grievances in life and general insurance declined. Out of the total complaints received by the Ombudsman, private health insurers accounted for a large majority, highlighting persistent customer dissatisfaction in this segment.
 
With the Irdai’s plan to introduce an internal ombudsman within each insurer from 2025, policyholders may get faster redress for disputes up to Rs 5 million. However, questions remain about independence, since these officers will report to the insurer’s top management.
   

More From This Section

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India

Prestige, DLF outperform: Top 10 builders eye ₹1.5 lakh cr sales in FY26

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Signature Global buys ₹450-Cr Sohna land, bets big on Gurugram real estate

Health Insurance Policy

Cashless crisis averted for Bajaj Allianz customers: Money lessons for you

Insurance, Technology, money management, insurance distribution in India, digital insurance adoption, omnichannel insurance model, rural insurance penetration, insurance and financial inclusion, hybrid insurance distribution, tech in insurance India,

Shocking truth about Life Insurance: Your family could end up with nothing

initial public offerings, IPO

Expensively priced IPOs: Valuations must be justified by growth visibilitypremium

Topics : Health Insurance Star Health Insurance health insurance policy BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon