Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Signature Global buys ₹450-Cr Sohna land, bets big on Gurugram real estate

Signature Global buys ₹450-Cr Sohna land, bets big on Gurugram real estate

Gurugram-based Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company became the fifth largest player in the last fiscal year

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global

Pradeep Aggarwal, Chairman Signature Global | Image: X/@signatureglobal

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has acquired 33.47 acres of land in Sohna, Gurugram, for about ₹450 crore as part of its aggressive expansion strategy in the Delhi-NCR real estate market. The Gurugram-based developer, already among India’s top five realty players by pre-sales, aims to unlock 18 lakh sq ft of development potential from the new land parcels.
 
Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal confirmed the acquisition on the sidelines of NAREDCO’s convention, adding that the land was purchased through three separate sale deeds. “We are always looking for land parcels to expand our business. In Delhi-NCR, we are evaluating multiple deals in Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi,” he said.
 
 
The company became the fifth largest player in the last fiscal year in terms of pre-sales, selling properties worth Rs 10,290 crore.
 
"We have recently purchased a total of 33.47 acre land in Sohna Gurugram," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal told PTI.
 
He said the cost of acquisitions stood around Rs 450 crore.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate

Signature Global buys 33.47 acre land parcels in Gurugram for ₹450 cr

Signature Global

Signature Global to launch ₹14,000 crore projects by festive seasonpremium

Signature Global

Signature Global aims 92% growth in FY26 operational revenue to ₹4,800 cr

Signature Global

Signature Global's net profit shoots 386% on increased revenue recognition

Signature Global

Signature Global to launch ₹6,000 Cr homes in Gurugram's ₹2-4 crore range

 
These land parcels were bought through three separate sale deeds. The total development potential is around 18 lakh sq ft.
 
This comes after Signature Global invested ₹1,070 crore last fiscal year to acquire 48 acres in Gurugram. For FY26, the company has lined up an investment of ₹1,200–1,500 crore toward fresh land buys.
 
On the project launch pipeline, Aggarwal noted that Signature Global has already launched projects worth ₹4,000 crore in Q1 of FY26 and plans another ₹13,000 crore worth of launches by March 2026. “We remain confident of achieving our ₹12,500 crore sales booking guidance for this year,” he said.
 
"We are always looking for land parcels to expand our business. In Delhi-NCR, we are evaluating multiple deals in Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi," he said.
 
Land acquisitions in any financial year should be equivalent to the total projects launched in that fiscal year, Aggarwal said, when asked about the land bank strategy of the company for future development.
 
Market Insight:
 
Luxury homes (₹5 crore+) continue to see “slow and steady” demand in Gurugram.
 
The ₹2–5 crore segment lacks new supply, though prices remain stable with moderate appreciation.
 
The “frenzy” of projects selling out in hours or days—seen in recent years—has now cooled, Aggarwal admitted.
 
"Demand is slow and steady for luxury homes priced above Rs 5 crore per unit. There is not much supply in Rs 2-5 crore price bracket." However, he said there has been no price correction in the market, although the pace of increase in rates would be moderate going forward.
 
The frenzy seen in the last few years, with entire projects getting sold in few hours or few days, is missing now," Aggarwal said.
 
Financials:
 
Q1 FY26 Net Profit: ₹34.43 crore (up 5x YoY from ₹6.79 crore)
 
Total Income: ₹898.35 crore (vs. ₹427.98 crore YoY)
 
Sales Bookings: Down 15% YoY at ₹2,640 crore
 
Since its inception, Signature Global has delivered 15 million sq ft of projects and continues to be one of the most active land buyers in the NCR.
 
Why It Matters 
For homebuyers, Signature Global’s aggressive land acquisition signals steady new launches in the mid to premium housing segments in NCR. For investors, the strong pipeline and improved profitability despite slower sales reflect resilience in Gurugram’s real estate market—especially in the ₹2–5 crore housing segment, where supply shortages could drive price stability.

More From This Section

Health Insurance Policy

Cashless crisis averted for Bajaj Allianz customers: Money lessons for you

Insurance, Technology, money management, insurance distribution in India, digital insurance adoption, omnichannel insurance model, rural insurance penetration, insurance and financial inclusion, hybrid insurance distribution, tech in insurance India,

Shocking truth about Life Insurance: Your family could end up with nothing

initial public offerings, IPO

Expensively priced IPOs: Valuations must be justified by growth visibilitypremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

When a parent passes away, here's how their tax filing and refunds work

Income Tax

From bank details to e-verification, what really slows down your ITR refund

Topics : Signature Global

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon