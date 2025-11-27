Sunaina Rakesh Roshan buys 2 commercial units for Rs 6.4 cr in Andheri West

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Bollywood Film Producer Sunaina Rakesh Roshan has purchased two commercial units in Andheri East, Mumbai, for Rs 6.42 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by real estate marketplace Squareyards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
Both transactions were registered in November 2025 and took place within the same building, Vaidya West World One Aeropolis.
Transaction 1
According to property registration documents, the first property purchased by Sunaina Rakesh Roshan was worth Rs 3.16 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 113.06 sq. m. (1,217 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 18.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
Transaction 2
Based on property registration papers sourced from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and examined by Square Yards, Sunaina Rakesh Roshan's second purchase amounts to Rs. 3.26 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 116.50 sq. m. (1,254 sq. ft.) and comes with two parking spots. The transaction involved a stamp duty of Rs. 19.56 lakh along with registration fees of Rs. 30,000.
In the same building, Sunaina Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, along with her mother, Pramila Rakesh Roshan(Pinkie Roshan), also purchased five commercial units worth Rs. 19.68 crore, registered in November 2025.
Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.
The transaction for all five office units by Rakesh Roshan and his wife on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025.
The first property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.27 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,259 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 19.64 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
The second property purchased by Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 2.83 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,089 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 16.98 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
The third property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 4.85 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,869 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 29.15 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
The fourth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is valued at Rs. 5.28 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 2,033 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 31.71 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
The fifth property purchased by Pramila Rakesh Roshan is worth Rs. 3.43 crore. It has a RERA carpet area of 1,322 sq ft. The deal also includes two parking spaces for cars. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 20.62 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.
The locality hosts a dense cluster of corporate parks, IT hubs, five-star hotels, and industrial estates, making it a preferred destination for professionals and enterprises alike. With major developments such as the Sahar Elevated Road, proximity to Mumbai International Airport, and access to retail and lifestyle centres like Phoenix Marketcity and Andheri Kurla Road’s commercial belt, Andheri East continues to evolve into a high-growth urban corridor, combining connectivity, business convenience, and modern liveability.
Sunaina Roshan is the elder daughter of filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and sister of actor Hrithik Roshan, known for maintaining a low profile while still contributing meaningfully to her family’s legacy. She authored the pictorial biography To Dad With Love, celebrating her father’s life and career. Over the years, Sunaina has been open about her personal challenges, including major health struggles, and has often spoken about the unwavering support she received from her family. She has also shared insights into the sacrifices her father made during the early stages of his career, reflecting her deep admiration for him. Though not active in films, Sunaina remains a respected figure for her resilience, honesty, and commitment to preserving and honouring the Roshan family’s journey.