Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:50 AM IST
Brigade Ent rises 5%, pares gains later; what sparked early trade rally?

Brigade Ent rises 5%, pares gains later; what sparked early trade rally?

At 9:21 AM, however, the Brigade Enterprises shares pared some gains, but continued to trade 0.8% higher at ₹917.70. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15% higher at 85,735.02 levels.

Brigade Enterprises share price today

Brigade Group reported strong results for Q2 FY26, posting a total revenue of ₹1,430 crore, up 26 per cent from ₹1,138 crore in the same quarter last year.

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises share price today: Brigade Enterprises share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, November 27, 2025, with the scrip jumping up to 5.37 per cent to an intraday high of ₹959.95 per share.
 
At 9:21 AM, however, the Brigade Enterprises shares pared some gains, but continued to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹917.70 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.15 per cent higher at 85,735.02 levels.

Why did Brigade Enterprises rise in early trade?

 
Brigade Enterprises share price rose after it announced that Brigade Group has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
 

In an exchange filing, Brigade Enterprises said, “We would like to inform you that Brigade Group has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.”
 
The property, with an overall development potential of about 1.2 million sq.ft., comprises World Trade Center Trivandrum with A Grade office space, coupled with a five-star hotel of over 200 keys.    ALSO READ | Kotak 'assertive' on affordable HFCs; Aadhar, Aavas, Aptus among top picks

Brigade Enterprises results

 
Brigade Group reported strong results for Q2 FY26, posting a total revenue of ₹1,430 crore, up 26 per cent from ₹1,138 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s profitability also improved meaningfully, with PAT rising 48 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹170 crore. Net bookings in the real estate segment came in at 1.90 million sq ft, translating into a sales value of ₹2,034 crore, while total collections for the quarter stood at ₹2,003 crore.
 
Pavitra Shankar, managing director of Brigade Enterprises, said the company is entering the second half of the fiscal with strong momentum. She highlighted a robust business development and launch pipeline across key markets, healthy leasing activity, and continued growth in the hospitality segment, supported by overall positive business sentiment and improved operational performance.
 
In the real estate segment, revenue rose 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹951 crore, compared with ₹727 crore in Q2 FY25. Collections increased to ₹1,528 crore from ₹1,470 crore a year earlier, while the segment delivered an Ebitda of ₹110 crore. Pre-sales for the quarter stood at 1.90 million sq ft with a value of ₹2,034 crore. 
The leasing business recorded revenue of ₹341 crore during the quarter, up 17 per cent from the previous year. Ebitda came in at ₹223 crore, and the portfolio maintained a healthy occupancy level of 92 per cent, with 8.67 million sq ft leased out of a total 9.38 million sq ft.  ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal ups Piramal Finance target, retains 'Buy' on retail-led surge 
The hospitality segment also delivered steady growth, posting revenue of ₹138 crore in Q2 FY26, an increase of 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda for the segment stood at ₹42 crore.
  On a consolidated basis, Brigade Group ended the quarter with revenue of ₹1,430 crore, Ebitda of ₹375 crore compared to ₹358 crore in Q2 FY25, and PAT of ₹170 crore versus ₹115 crore last year, underscoring broad-based growth across its business verticals.
 
Founded in 1986, Brigade Group is one of India’s leading property developers, bringing nearly four decades of experience in creating high-quality spaces and building lasting trust with its customers and stakeholders. The company has delivered numerous landmark projects and reshaped city skylines across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City. Its diversified portfolio spans residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education segments, reflecting its comprehensive presence across key real estate categories.

Topics : Real Estate News Buzzing stocks Real Estate Real estate stocks Brigade Enterprises Brigade group Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE NSE

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

