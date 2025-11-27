Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

India's 'small caps' no longer small: Funds buy stocks worth Rs 30,000 cr

India's 'Small Caps' Are No Longer Small: Funds Now Buy Stocks Worth Rs 30,000 Crore

mutual funds, sip inflows, b-30 towns, equity investment, retail investors, systematic investment plan, india investing, mf trends, smaller cities, investment growth

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

 
Small-cap investing is usually the most debated corner of the market—and also the most misunderstood. New data from AMFI and ACE MF (as of October 2025) analysed by Ventura Securities revealed that India’s small-cap funds are far more structured, diversified, and liquidity-conscious than retail investors assume. And even though returns have softened sharply over the past year, investor inflows continue to surge.
 
Juzer Gabajiwala of Ventura Securities explains what small caps really look like today—and why retail perceptions often clash with fund reality:
 
1. Small-Cap Funds Aren’t Tiny Stock Thrillers—They’re Big, Balanced Portfolios
Contrary to popular belief, small-cap mutual funds don’t bet on obscure or ultra-small companies.
 
 
Fresh portfolio data shows:

Also Read

bfsi summit 2025, equity funds

Indian market remains robust, though valuations not cheap: Industry leaders

Samvat 2082

Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082?

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Shree Refrigerations shares rally 19% on securing ₹106 crore order

mutual fund

Retail investors cling to risky mutual funds even as HNIs pare exposurepremium

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: D-St bulls eye record; GIFT Nifty up 40 pts; Asian stocks track Wall Street gains

 
  • 83% of small-cap fund holdings are in stocks ranked 1–750 by market cap
  • 63% lie in the true small-cap zone: ranks 251–750
  • Nearly 20% is actually parked in large and mid-cap stocks (top 250 companies)
  • 7% sits in cash as a liquidity buffer
  • This means that small-cap funds are not wild micro-cap rides—they are carefully blended portfolios balancing liquidity, quality and growth.
 
2. What counts as a Small Cap Today? Much Bigger Than Retail Investors Think
 
As of June 2025:
  • The 251st company in India is worth Rs 30,400 crore
  • The 750th company is still a sizable Rs 4,900 crore
  • These are hardly “tiny” companies.
  • In fact, many of today’s small caps were yesterday’s mid-caps or even large caps.
 
This reflects how dramatically market capitalization has expanded in India over the past decade.
 
3. The Big Shock: Many Well-Known Brands Are Actually Small Caps
 
Fund managers classify several household names as small caps—despite their strong brand recall and robust business models.
 
This includes:
 
  • CDSL
  • Gillette
  • NBCC
  • Angel One
  • PNB Housing Finance
  • East India Hotels
  • Wockhardt
  • Tata Chemicals
 
These are companies most investors would casually label as mid-caps or even large-caps. But in AMC classification, they are officially small caps.
 
Why Retail Investors Misjudge the Category
 
  • There’s a massive perception mismatch about what “small-cap” even means.
  • Retail investors often see a Rs 25,000 crore company as a mid-cap.
  • Mutual funds classify it as a small cap.
 
On the other hand:
  • When retail investors say “small cap,” they often mean a Rs 1,000 crore company.
  • AMCs classify that as micro-cap—a zone most small-cap funds avoid due to liquidity risks.
  • So, both audiences talk about "small caps," but refer to entirely different universes.
 
5. The Big Twist: Small-Cap Returns Have Fallen—But Flows Are Exploding
 
Despite the growing caution around valuations, global macro uncertainties and RBI’s warnings earlier this year, investors continue to pour money into small-cap funds.
 
Performance (1-year as of Oct 2025)
3% average return → significantly lower than large and mid-cap categories
 
But investor flows tell a different story:
Rs 30,555 crore flowed into small-cap funds between April–Oct 2025 Versus Rs 19,358 crore in the same period last year
That's a 58% surge in inflows, even though performance has weakened.
 
6. Why Investors Still Love Small Caps
 
Gabajiwala says:
 
  • Small caps have the widest sector spread
  • They offer the highest long-term alpha potential
  • They’re volatile in the short term but reward patience
  • Fund managers maintain liquidity buffers to avoid distress selling
  • Over long horizons, small caps tend to outperform all other categories
 
In simple words:
Short-term pain, long-term gain—if you stay the course.
 
7. What Investors Should Keep in Mind
 
Small caps demand discipline and a long runway.  Ventura Securities recommends:
 
  • Minimum 5-year investment horizon
  • Expect heavy short-term volatility
  • Avoid timing the category
  • Don’t confuse small caps with micro caps
  • Track fund portfolio quality, not hype
  • Small caps can be meaningful wealth creators—but only when matched with correct expectations.

More From This Section

multi-asset allocation funds, MAAF, diversified portfolio, tax efficient investing, mutual funds, asset allocation, equities debt commodities, long-term investing

Multi-asset funds: Invest for diversified portfolio, tax-smart rebalancingpremium

senior citizens, elderly

Can seniors evict their children even after years of delay? HC says yes

Gen Z, Gen Z working professionals

Gen Z Indians healthier and better paid but smoking risks finances: Report

BHIM UPI

BHIM's new UPI feature allows families to make payments from one bank acct

Real estate

Luxury home prices jump 40% in 3 years-NCR leads with a massive 72% surge

Topics : Mid cap small cap

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon