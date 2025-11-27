Looking for 5% online cashback? BOBCARD's new card targets daily users

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
BOBCARD on Thursday launched Cashback Credit Card for people who prioritise simplicity and meaningful rewards. The card has a monthly fee of Rs 49 (or Rs 499 annually) and will give customers consistent returns on routine spending, according to the subsidiary of Bank of Baroda.
Cashback structure
- 5 per cent on eligible online spending.
- 1 per cent cashback on all other transactions.
- Cashback is automatically credited every month, eliminating the need to redeem points.
- There is also a 1 per cent surcharge waiver on fuel transactions.
These features aim to ensure that regular spending, whether on groceries, utilities, transport, or subscriptions, generate real value. According to BOBCARD’s website, eligible categories include supermarkets, restaurants, cab rides, metro/bus payments, streaming platforms, pharmacies, and education fees. ALSO READ | Maximise your savings: Top 5 credit cards to make the most of GST 2.0
Additional benefits
The card has a “Smart EMI: option that converts purchases (of Rs 2,500 and above) into EMIs over 6–48 months.
- Cardholders can get up to three add-on cards (lifetime-free) for families.
- Zero liability protection in case the card is lost or stolen.
- Fully digital application, via BOBCARD’s website or app, with e-KYC and video verification.
Once issued, users can manage their account, track statements, make payments and raise service requests through the BOBCARD app or web portal.
Ravindra Rai, managing director and chief executive officer of BOBCARD, said the card will give “endless returns and satisfaction” to customers.
BOBCARD cashback terms vs other cards
While BOBCARD’s new offering is strong on simplicity, how does it compare with other popular cashback credit cards today?
Analysis:
BOBCARD vs SBI Cashback: Both offer 5 per cent on online spending, but BOBCARD’s Rs 49 monthly fee is substantially lower than SBI’s Rs 999 annual fee. For users with moderate to high online spend, BOBCARD may deliver better value for fee.
BOBCARD vs HDFC Millennia: Millennia’s 5 per cent is limited to certain partner merchants, while BOBCARD’s 5 per cent is more broadly applicable to eligible online categories. Also, BOBCARD’s Smart EMI feature adds flexibility.
BOBCARD vs Axis ACE: ACE is niche; its 5 per cent reward is tied to Google Pay bill payments, making it ideal for utility spenders. In contrast, BOBCARD is generalist, giving cashback across many everyday categories, including transport, online shopping, and bills.