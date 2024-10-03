Tax structure explained: Delhi govt offers rebate for scrapping old cars

The Delhi government has announced a new incentive scheme to promote the scrapping of old vehicles. Under this scheme, buyers of new vehicles who opt to scrap their old ones will be eligible for a tax rebate of 10-20%.
"The government will incentivise those who opt for the scrapping of their old vehicles, through rebate in motor-vehicle tax on buying new vehicles within three years," said the Delhi government statement. By offering a higher rebate for cleaner fuel options like CNG and petrol, the government is promoting a shift towards less polluting vehicles.
Key Points:
- Tax Rebate: The rebate will be applicable on the purchase of new vehicles.
- Old Vehicle Scrapping: Buyers must scrap their old vehicles to qualify for the rebate.
- Notification: The scheme will be formally notified soon.
Tax Rebate Structure:
The rebate amount varies depending on the type of new vehicle you purchase:
- 20% Rebate: Applies to non-commercial CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and petrol vehicles.
- 15% Rebate: Applies to commercial CNG and petrol vehicles.
- 10% Rebate: Applies to diesel vehicle
The policy is aimed at removing old and polluting vehicles on the road by promoting the use of less-polluting ones having upgraded emission standards, it said.
To avail of the discount under the scheme, one must obtain a Certificate of Deposit while scrapping their old vehicle at a registered scrapping facility, and this document must be submitted during the registration of new commercial and non-commercial vehicles within three years from the date of issue to avail discounts on Motor Vehicle Tax.
Benefits:
- Reduced Pollution: Scrapping old vehicles can help reduce pollution and improve air quality.
- Economic Stimulus: The scheme can stimulate the demand for new vehicles, benefiting the automotive industry.
- Financial Incentive: The tax rebate provides a financial incentive for consumers to upgrade their vehicles.
The Delhi government's initiative is a step towards promoting sustainable transportation and reducing pollution in the city. The tax rebate can encourage individuals to replace their old vehicles with newer, more fuel-efficient models.
According to the Delhi government, the scheme is expected not only to provide much-needed relief to consumers amidst inflation but also to reduce the number of old polluting vehicles on the road.