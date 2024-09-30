Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi govt sets up 24x7 'Green War Room' to curb winter pollution

Delhi govt sets up 24x7 'Green War Room' to curb winter pollution

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that a team of eight environmental experts will manage the war room, which has been assigned seven key responsibilities

Gopal Rai, Gopal

Rai also urged to Delhi residents to join the fight against pollution by using the Green Delhi App. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has set up a 24x7 'Green War Room' to enhance the execution of its 21-point winter action plan aimed at curbing pollution in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that a team of eight environmental experts will manage the war room, which has been assigned seven key responsibilities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A new task assigned to the war room this year includes analysing drone mapping and conducting real-time source apportionment studies, Rai said.

"The war room will also analyse satellite data of stubble burning, along with information from 13 pollution hotspots," said the minister.

 

Additionally, it will monitor AQI (Air Quality Index) data and assess information from 24 pollution monitoring stations managed by the Delhi government, he said.

Regarding the use of artificial rain to reduce pollution, Rai said that he would again seek approval from the central government, as his previous request had not received a responded to.

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Keep Gods out of politics, says Supreme Court on controversy over Tirupati laddus

Supreme Court, SC

Tirupati laddoo row: 'No proof of contaminated ghee…' - SC raps Andhra CM

supreme court of india

SC grants interim protection from arrest to actor Siddique in rape case

Delhi University, DU

Govt orders special audit of 12 DU colleges over financial irregularities

arrest

CBI arrests 26 alleged cybercriminals involved in fraudulent activities

On September 1, Rai requested the Centre to permit artificial rain during the winter, when the city's air quality deteriorates significantly.

Rai also urged to Delhi residents to join the fight against pollution by using the Green Delhi App, encouraging them to upload photos of any activities contributing to pollution.

I request the people of Delhi to report incidents that could cause pollution through the app by uploading images of the incident, he added.

Earlier on September 25, Rai unveiled the city's Winter Action Plan, featuring 21 focus points including drone monitoring, an intensified anti-dust campaign, formation of task forces, road-sweeping machines and deployment of 200 mobile anti-smog guns to combat air pollution under the theme "Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade".


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

air pollution, AQI

From drones to WFH, Delhi's 21-point winter action plan to tackle pollution

stubble burning

Delhi govt to give free bio-decomposer spray to combat stubble burning

PremiumIn July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look

Losing spark: Delhi's electric vehicle adoption to hit speed bump

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Artificial rain, WFH, odd-even: How Delhi is preparing for winter pollution

Yamuna

DPCC prohibits idol immersion in Yamuna, water bodies ahead of festivals

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi Pollution winter pollution Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon