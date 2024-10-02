Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mumbai realty registrations top 1 lakh in 2024; fastest pace in a decade

Mumbai realty registrations top 1 lakh in 2024; fastest pace in a decade

Properties priced at Rs 2 crore and above made up 23 per cent of registrations in September 2024, up from 18 per cent in September 2023

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai real estate market has shown remarkable growth in 2024 with property registrations in the city rising by 12 per cent year-on-year to cross 1 lakh deals from January to September this year.

According to data from Knight Frank India, the Mumbai municipal region recorded 105,664 property registrations during this period, compared to 94,309 units in the same period last year.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
 Key highlights:
 
-  Over 105,664 properties registered in the first nine months of 2024, up 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

More From This Section

SBI

Buy base policy, super top-up from same insurer to simplify claims

London, waiters

UK waiters to take home more cash as 'tipping laws' come into force

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

47.8 million immigrants in US, most from Mexico and India: Report

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

Planning to buy a home? Explore the best loan rates offered by banks

TAX

20% TDS on mutual fund repurchases removed: Key tax changes from Oct 1

 
- State revenue from property sales registrations reached ~8,892 crores, a 6 per cent Y-o-Y increase.
 
 
- Residential units constituted 80 per cent of total registrations in September 2024.
 
Market dynamics
 
The sustained momentum in property transactions is attributed to rising economic prosperity and a growing preference for homeownership among Mumbai's residents.
 
Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director of Knight Frank India said, “Mumbai's residential market has sustained strong momentum in 2024, with September marking a key milestone as the city surpassed 100,000 property registrations — the fastest pace in a decade.”
 
Shift towards higher-value properties
 
A notable trend in 2024 is the increasing demand for high-value properties. In September 2024:
 
- Properties priced at Rs 2 crore and above made up 23 per cent of registrations, up from 18 per cent in September 2023
 
- The share of properties valued under Rs  50 lakh dropped from 28 per cent to 17 per cent
 
Preference for larger spaces
 
The data also reveals a shift towards larger living spaces:
 
- Apartments between 500-1,000 sq ft accounted for 52 per cent of all property registrations
 
- The share of apartments 1,000 sq ft and above increased from 19 per cent in 2023 to 22 per cent in 2024
 
Geographic trends
 
Western and Central suburbs continue to dominate the market, accounting for 83 per cent of total registrations. Interestingly, South Mumbai saw an increase in its market share, rising from 7 per cent in September 2023 to 10 per cent in September 2024.

September slowdown
 
Despite the overall positive trend, September 2024 saw a 14 per cent
 
Y-o-Y decline in registrations, with revenue falling 21 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs  892 crores. This dip is largely attributed to the inauspicious 'shraadh' period, which lasted 12 days in September 2024.
 
“We expect this trend to persist, especially with the festive season approaching and the anticipation of an interest rate cut by the RBI in the upcoming monetary policy review. This expectation is further supported by the recent 50 bps rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which has been followed by other countries, fuelling optimism for a similar move in India,” said Akhil Saraf, founder and CEO of proptech firm Reloy.

Also Read

REAL ESTATE

PE investments in residential realty cross $1bn in first 9 months of 2024

real estate

Realty sector gets institutional investment wirth $1.1 bn in Q3: Report

REAL ESTATE

Institutional investments in real estate rise 45% in Jul-Sep: Colliers

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Birla Estates sells residential real estate worth Rs 600 cr in Bengaluru

Ashiana Housing

Ashiana Housing bets on senior housing facilities to drive profit

Topics : Real Estate Mumbai Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon