Thailand e-Visa for Indians from 2025, 60-day visa exemption to continue

The e-Visa system will be effective from January 1, 2025, the Thai embassy said

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

Starting January 1, 2025, Thailand will roll out an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system in India, the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday.
 
However, the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders for tourism and short business purposes will continue to be in place until further announcements.
 
In its announcement, the embassy said applications for all types of visas must be sent through the website thaievisa.go.th.
 
"The Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi wishes to announce the implementation of Thailand's Electronic Visa (e-Visa) system in India with the offline payment method," it said.
 
The e-Visa system will be effective from January 1, 2025, the embassy said.
 
 
It said the processing time will be approximately within 14 working days from the date the receipt of the visa fee is issued.

Ordinary passport applications submitted at designated visa processing companies will be accepted until December 16, 2024.
Diplomatic and official passport applications submitted at the Embassy or Consulate-General will be accepted until December 24, 2024.
 
"The 60-day visa exemption for tourism and short business purposes for Indian ordinary passport holders remains effective until further announcement," it said.
 
In October this year, authorities in Thailand revealed plans to expand its electronic visa issuance (e-Visa) service. This option is now available in 39 countries and 59 embassies and consulates worldwide.
 
Visa-free entry for Indians
 
In November, Thailand indefinitely extended its visa-free entry policy for Indian nationals. This policy allows Indian visitors to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days without needing a visa, with an option to extend their stay by an additional 30 days at a local immigration office.
 
Thailand’s rising popularity
 
Known for its scenic beaches, cultural sites, diverse cuisine, and affordable, high-quality accommodations, Thailand remains a top destination for Indian tourists. In the first quarter of 2024, Thailand received 9.4 million foreign tourists, generating approximately 454.6 billion baht (£9.7 billion) in economic contributions.
 
By October 2024, Thailand had recorded around 1.64 million Indian tourists, making India the third-largest source of international visitors after Malaysia and China. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) anticipates over 2 million Indian visitors by year-end, generating nearly 90 billion baht in revenue, with the visa-free policy being a key factor in this growth.
 
In 2022, India was Thailand’s second-largest source of tourists, with nearly a million Indian visitors among Thailand’s 11 million foreign arrivals, according to TAT.

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

