Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Top multi-asset funds to invest in: Ventura highlights best performers

Top multi-asset funds to invest in: Ventura highlights best performers

An analysis of 25 multi-asset funds reveals that they have outperformed the majority of general equity schemes in one, three- and five-years span.

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent analysis by Ventura Securities has highlighted the growing appeal of Multi-Asset Allocation Funds, with findings showing that these funds have outperformed the majority of traditional equity schemes over one, three, and five-year periods.  
 
The report said 25 multi-asset funds that were analyzed have demonstrated the ability to deliver competitive returns across diverse asset classes, positioning them as attractive alternatives to single-asset equity funds, especially in the current market environment. 
 
"The allocation strategies that exist across 25 multi-asset allocation funds show a huge variation, heavy on equity and debt along with a mix of gold and silver, arbitrage and other alternative assets. This diversity underscores the fact that "one size does not fit all" as each fund follows a distinct strategy tailored to different market conditions and investor objectives," noted the report. 
outfoslf
 
 
Noteworthy Performers: Quant AMC and ICICI Prudential Lead the Pack
 
Among the standout performers, Quant AMC's Multi Asset Fund has outperformed approximately 79% of equity schemes based on three-year returns and 86% over a five-year period. Its allocation strategy, despite a controlled equity exposure of less than 51%, has proven successful in surpassing the returns of numerous equity funds. 

More From This Section

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

New fund offering: Franklin India Arbitrage Fund is open for subscription

visa rejection

Indian students turn to US, New Zealand amid visa woes in Canada, UK, Aus

maroon5concertindia

Maroon 5's first India show: Pre-sale tickets for Kotak users starts 6 Nov

Wall Street

After recent run-up, enter US-focused funds through SIP for 7+ years

International students — long the golden goose for universities and colleges in advanced economies — face an increasingly uncertain future as governments seek easy targets to rein in surging immigration.

9 million students to study abroad by 2030; India, China's lead to continue

 
Similarly, ICICI Prudential Multi Asset Fund has surpassed 63% of equity schemes' returns over a three-year period and nearly 50% over five years. The fund’s well-balanced approach to asset allocation, combining equity, debt, and gold, has enabled it to deliver solid performance in a variety of market conditions.
 
A Diverse Range of Allocation Strategies 
schemenameofmutlidwsdl
 
Some funds have outperformed large-cap funds by delivering higher returns with lower associated risk.
 
WhiteOak delivered solid returns with minimal risk, showcasing a risk-reward ratio of 16.6 compared to the large cap’s 2.8. Its diversified asset mix - spanning Gold, Equity, Debt, REITs, and INVITs- effectively spread risk.
 
Quant has a slightly lower risk-reward ratio of 16.4, closely matching WhiteOak. However, it carries higher risk due to its greater equity allocation, though it maintains a diversified portfolio.
 
DSP and Shriram, with low risk-reward ratios of 7.3 and 7.0, respectively, deliver decent returns but entail relatively high risk. This highlights that some funds are more effective at optimizing returns for each unit of risk taken.
 
Understanding the Risk-Reward Balance
 
The report also delves into the different classifications of multi-asset funds—Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive—based on their equity exposure. Conservative funds, such as those from Edelweiss and WhiteOak, have less than 35% equity exposure and are ideal for risk-averse investors.
 
 Meanwhile, moderately aggressive funds like DSP, UTI, and HDFC offer a balanced approach, with a mix of equity and debt, making them suitable for those with a moderate risk appetite.
 
Aggressive funds, such as those from Bajaj Finserv, Shriram, and Motilal Oswal, invest more than 65% in equities, making them more suitable for investors seeking higher growth, albeit with greater risk.
 
Multi-asset funds also present an excellent opportunity for long-term financial planning, particularly for retirement as diversification within these funds can offer not only attractive returns but also the stability needed for retirement planning, noted the report.
 
Consider an example: if an investor aged 55 invests a lump sum of Rs 62 lakh at a 10% annual return, their corpus would grow to Rs 1 crore in five years. By age 60, they could begin a Systematic Withdrawal Plan (SWP) of Rs. 50,000 per month, adjusting for inflation annually. Over 25 years, they would still retain a corpus of Rs 50 lakh, highlighting how multi-asset funds can help safeguard and grow wealth in retirement while mitigating the impact of inflation.  “Some Multi Asset Allocation Funds have outperformed most equity schemes, and all of this underlines the potential benefits of these funds. Ventura Securities' analysis of multi-asset funds underscores their potential benefits, including robust returns. These funds offer attractive options for investors seeking balanced risk-reward profiles. However, the varied performance emphasizes the importance of selecting funds aligned with individual investor objectives and risk tolerance, reinforcing the notion that "one size does not fit all" in multi-asset allocation,” said Juzer Gabajiwala - Director - Ventura Securities Ltd.
 

Also Read

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

48% of equity MFs outperform benchmarks in Sept 2024, small-cap funds lead

mutual funds

MF trends: Sectoral most in demand, hybrid funds' AUM touches Rs 10 trillion

Mutual funds (MFs) managed a record Rs 66.2 trillion in assets during the July-September quarter, marking a 12.3 per cent increase over the previous three-month period — the highest quarterly jump in MF assets in at least five years.

Debt funds lose Rs 1.13 lakh cr in Sept 2024: What should investors do?

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Betting on private banks: What mutual funds bought and sold in Sept 2024

mutual funds, investors

Index funds beat sectoral: 27 new schemes collect over Rs 14,000 cr in Sep

Topics : SIP Mutual funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon