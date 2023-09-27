Tracking MF returns: HDFC AMC has consistently ranked in top ten in 2023

HDFC Asset Management Company ( AMC) has consistently ranked in the top 10 in fund performance over the last year.





HDFC AMC scheme performance



The company’s mid-cap scheme ranked first in performance across 26 schemes in August 2023, while schemes in large and multi-cap ranked second in August 2023, according to an analysis by ICICI Securities.

cap schemes having performance ranking in the top 10.

Source: I-Sec research, Ace MF; Note: Ranking is done based on 1 year return for the periodNippon AMC has been consistently ranked 1 over the last 1 year in large and multicap schemes and has seen improvement in the performance in flexi and focused schemes in the last 2-3 months (rank of flexi cap fund improved from 22 in Jun’23 to 11 in Aug’23 while rank of focused fund improved from 17 in Jun’23 to 11 in Aug’23).UTI AMC has seen its performance ranking deteriorating over the last few months with large cap, ELSS and multicap schemes featuring in the bottom quartile in August 2023.Aditya Birla AMC has seen an improvement in the performance of majority schemes in August 2023 with large and multi