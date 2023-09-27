close
Tracking MF returns: HDFC AMC has consistently ranked in top ten in 2023

HDFC Asset Management Company ( AMC) has consistently ranked in the top 10 in fund performance over the last year. The company's mid-cap scheme ranked first in performance across 26 schemes in Augus

finance, fund manager, mutual fund, MF, INVESTMENT

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
HDFC  Asset Management Company ( AMC)  has consistently ranked in the top 10 in fund performance over the last year.
The company’s mid-cap scheme ranked first in performance across 26 schemes in August 2023, while schemes in large and multi-cap ranked second in August 2023, according to an analysis by ICICI Securities.

HDFC AMC scheme performance

amd

Source: I-Sec research, Ace MF; Note: Ranking is done based on 1 year return for the period

Nippon India performance

nip

Nippon AMC has been consistently ranked 1 over the last 1 year in large and multicap schemes and has seen improvement in the performance in flexi and focused schemes in the last 2-3 months (rank of flexi cap fund improved from 22 in Jun’23 to 11 in Aug’23 while rank of focused fund improved from 17 in Jun’23 to 11 in Aug’23).

UTI AMC scheme performance

dk


 UTI AMC has seen its performance ranking deteriorating over the last few months with large cap, ELSS and multicap schemes featuring in the bottom quartile in August 2023.

sdf


Aditya Birla AMC has seen an improvement in the performance of majority schemes in August 2023 with large and multi

cap schemes having performance ranking in the top 10. 
Topics : Mutual funds investors

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

