Union Mutual Fund launches 'low risk', short-term debt investment scheme

Fund is a flexible and structured alternative to traditional savings instruments, says company

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Union Mutual Fund has a new debt scheme for investors wanting to park surplus money for a short period: from three to 12 months. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on Thursday and will close on July 10, 2025.
 
Union Low Duration Fund is a flexible and structured alternative to traditional savings instruments, especially at a time when short-term debt instruments are offering relatively attractive yields, said the company.
 
The fund will invest in a mix of debt and money market instruments while maintaining a Macaulay Duration of six to 12 months.
 

What is Macaulay Duration

 
Macaulay Duration is a way to measure how long, on average, it takes for an investor to recover their money from a bond or debt investment, including both interest and principal. A shorter duration (like six to 12 months) means:
 
 
  • The fund is less affected by changes in interest rates. 
  • It is better suited for short-term investors. 
  • It has lower risk compared to longer-duration debt funds.
 

Key features of the fund

 
Fund type: Open-ended low duration debt scheme

NFO dates: June 26 – July 10, 2025
 
Ideal investment period: 3 to 12 months
 
Investment focus: High-quality debt and money market instruments
 
Liquidity: Open-ended structure allows entry and exit after NFO
 

Management’s words

 
“This scheme is not about chasing high yields. It’s about structure, timing, and giving purpose to your short-term money,” said Madhu Nair, chief executive officer, Union Asset Management Company.
 
He added that in the current environment of evolving interest rates and surplus liquidity, the fund offers a pragmatic solution for idle cash.
 
Parijat Agrawal, head of fixed income at Union AMC, said, “We’re tracking liquidity, interest rate curve movements, and broader macro trends. A low duration strategy gives us the flexibility to act swiftly.”
 

Opportunities and Risks

 
Opportunities
 
-Potentially better returns than savings accounts or ultra-short FDs
 
-Actively managed to respond to rate changes
 
-Low duration reduces volatility and interest rate risk
 
Risks
 
-Returns are market-linked and not guaranteed
 
-Some exposure to credit and reinvestment risk
 
-Not ideal for long-term goals
 

Who Should Consider This Fund?

  • Individuals with idle funds for a few months 
  • Conservative investors looking for stable, low-risk returns 
  • Those looking to temporarily park money instead of keeping it in a bank
 
Before investing, it’s best to consult a financial advisor to understand whether this fund fits your needs. Detailed information is available in the Scheme Information Document on www.unionmf.com.
 
Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

