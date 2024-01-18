Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

What are MFs buying? Maximum gain seen in banking stocks in December 2023

DFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, SBI, NTPC, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, ITC, and Axis Bank rose the most in value month-on-month, as per data analysed by brokerage Motilal Oswal.

sensex, stock market, share market

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Four of the top ten stocks, which saw the maximum increase in value during December 2023, were from the banking domain. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, L&T, SBI, NTPC, Infosys, Bharat Electronics, ITC, and Axis Bank rose the most in value month-on-month, as per data analysed by brokerage Motilal Oswal. 

Stocks that witnessed the maximum month-on-month decline in value were Indiabulls Housing Finance, HDFC Life Insurance, PI Industries, Dr. Reddy's, Maruti Suzuki, Phoenix Mills, Max Financial, ICICI Lombard, Vedant Fashions, and Ratnamani Metals.

Top 10 stocks by change in value
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

STOCKDMC;S

Among the Nifty50 stocks, MFs were net buyers in 52 per cent of the stocks. The highest MoM net buying in December 2023 was observed in Wipro (+6.9%), JSW Steel (+6.2%), SBI Life Insurance (+4.5%), Axis Bank (+3.2%), and Tech Mahindra (+3%).

Mutual funds were net buyers in 65 per cent of the NiftyMidcap 100 stocks. The highest month-on-month net buying in December 2023 was seen in Bank of India, Mankind Pharma, JSW Energy, One 97 Communications, and Indian Bank.

Mutual funds were net buyers in 64 per cent of Nifty Smallcap 100 stocks. The highest month-on-month net buying in December 2023 was witnessed in Cams Services, Mahanagar Gas, Piramal Pharma, Raymond, and Campus Activewear.

Among the top 25 schemes by AUM, the following reported the highest MoM increase:
  1. Kotak Flexi Cap Fund (+8.4% MoM change in NAV)
  2. HDFC Top 100 Fund (+8.4% MoM)
  3. Nippon India Large Cap Fund (+8.4% MoM)
  4. Nippon India Growth Fund (+7.9% MoM)
  5. Mirae Asset ELSS Tax Saver Fund (+7.7% MoM)

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Better risk-reward, FPI flows augur well for LargeCap MFs in 2024: Analysts

Key information about health insurance plans explained in one table

Deferred annuity plans need caution in investment to avoid mis-selling

36% of taxpayers move from lower to higher income tax bracket during FY14-FY22

Homeowner can claim house rent allowance while living in rented house

'Accrual funds could be good for investors from risk/reward perspective'

Topics : SIP Mutual funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon