Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.50%)
65518.09 -328.41
Nifty (-0.44%)
19484.35 -86.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.68%)
5373.25 + 36.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37848.60 -63.90
Nifty Bank (-0.88%)
44569.35 -395.10
Heatmap

Where are HNIs investing? Top stocks bought, sold by the rich in June quarter

In the June quarter, Page Industries, Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Avenue Supermarts were among companies that saw the highest buying by HNIs

Stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

Sunainaa Chadha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The share of High net worth Individuals (HNI) by value in companies listed on the National Stock Exchange ( NSE) has gone up to 1.94 per cent as on June 30, 2023 from 1.88 per cent as on March 31, 2023. In rupee value terms, HNI holding stood at Rs 5.63 trillion on June 30, 2023, an increase of 18.63 per cent over the last quarter, shows data analysed by Prime Database.

HNI is a commonly used term for super rich investors.Any individual looking to invest Rs 2 lakh or more in equities is categorised under ‘HNI’ (High Net-Worth Individual).

In the June quarter, Page Industries, Housing Development Finance Corporation, HDFC Bank, Star Health and Allied Insurance, Avenue Supermarts, Reliance Industries, Suzlon Energey, Adani Transmission and Patanjali Foods were among the companies that saw the highest buying by HNIs. 

Companies which saw the highest buying by HNIs (top 10) in previous quarter were as follows:


PAGE

Source: primeinfobase.com

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Sensex at record high: Time to rebalance your portfolios, book profits?

Sensex rallies 502 pts, ends above 66K; Nifty near 19,600; IT stocks sizzle

Sensex sheds 505 pts from summit, ends 165 pts up; PSU banks crack; IT gain

What are Index funds? Why have they become popular? How to pick right one

SBI issues latest fixed deposits rate 2023, check full details below

Index funds are the flavour of the season, followed by ETFs: survey

Retail investor share declines in NSE:What are they buying, selling

Large-cap, small-mid and flexi cap: Best, worst performers in June quarter

*Net Buy has been calculated by multiplying the difference in March and June shareholding by the average closing price during the quarter.

Companies which saw the highest selling by HNIs (top 10) in previous quarter were as follows:
Source: primeinfobase.com
*Net Sell has been calculated by multiplying the difference in March and June shareholding by the average closing price during the quarter.

bAJAJF

Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak  Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, Poonawalaa Fincorp Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Macrotech Developers, Alkem Laboratories, ICICI Bank were among companies that saw maximum seeling by HNIs in the June quarter.

Companies which saw the highest increase in HNI holding in value terms (top 10) in last 1 quarter were as follows:

HOLD

Companies which saw the highest decrease in HNI holding in value terms (top 10) in last 1 quarter were as follows:


On an overall basis, HNI holding went up in 782 companies listed on NSE in the last 1 quarter. The average stock price of these companies in the same period increased by 25.38 per cent. On the other hand, HNI holding went down in 818 companies. The average stock price of these companies increased by 25.42 per cent.

sja


In terms of ownership by number of shares or share by volume (Average of ‘HNI Holding as a % of Total Share Capital’ across all NSE listed companies), HNI share went down to 7.46 per cent as on June 30, 2023 from 7.47 per
cent on March 31, 2023.

Industry-wise holding of HNI (in descending order by change in value of holding (Rs.crore)
HNI share


Topics : stock market rally

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion Live NewsStock to Watch TodaySamsung Freedom Fest Sale 2023Gold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offWI vs IND 3rd T20 HighlightsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon