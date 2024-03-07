Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why women's retirement, financial planning must differ from men's

Save diligently to counter the impact of career breaks, establish emergency fund to avoid touching the retirement portfolio

women employees
Premium

Representational Image

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On this International Women’s Day, let us first delve into why women’s retirement planning must differ from men’s. We will then examine strategies that can help you achieve this vital financial milestone.
 
Key challenges
 
Women have a longer life span than men. Data indicates the average life expectancy at birth for both genders is 72 years in India. It is 73.6 years for women and 70.5 years for men. Thus, women, on average, can expect to live for three years longer.

“For working women from well-to-do backgrounds, the life expectancy is likely to be even higher,” says Renu Maheshwari, 
Sebi-registered

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

Asia Cup final 2023: What is prize money for winning and runners-up teams?

Deferred annuity plans need caution in investment to avoid mis-selling

Asia Cup: ACC announces prize money for Colombo and Kandy groundsmen

PFRDA Chairperson launches mobile app for financial inclusion, boost NPS

Fund pick: Franklin India ELSS Tax Saver

Centre hikes dearness allowance to 50% of basic pay for its employees

Keep records, communicate: Dealing with unclaimed insurance policies

Car loan rates, terms and processing fees explained in one table

Topics : International Women's Day Your money Personal Finance Guide to Personal Finance women Financial planning women employees

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LIVELatest News LiveGold Price TodayIIFL Finance Share PriceCoronavirus CaseIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVEInternational Women's Day 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon