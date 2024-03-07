Why women's retirement, financial planning must differ from men's

On this International Women’s Day, let us first delve into why women’s retirement planning must differ from men’s. We will then examine strategies that can help you achieve this vital financial milestone.



Key challenges



Women have a longer life span than men. Data indicates the average life expectancy at birth for both genders is 72 years in India. It is 73.6 years for women and 70.5 years for men. Thus, women, on average, can expect to live for three years longer.



“For working women from well-to-do backgrounds, the life expectancy is likely to be even higher,” says Renu Maheshwari,

Sebi-registered