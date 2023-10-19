close
Sensex (-0.13%)
65793.89 -83.13
Nifty (0.02%)
19675.35 + 4.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.16%)
6036.95 + 9.60
Nifty Midcap (-0.03%)
40357.05 -10.10
Nifty Bank (0.22%)
43985.85 + 97.15
Heatmap

Table: Fixed deposit schemes offered by various finance companies

Credit ratings for the schemes are mostly 'stable', according to Paisabazaar table

Table: Fixed deposit schemes offered by various finance companies

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Also Read

ICICI Bank Q1FY24 preview: Muted QoQ performance likely on high provisions

ICICI Bank's re-rating to be gradual, say analysts; see up to 36% upside

Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home

S&P affirms HDFC Bank's long-term issuer credit rating at 'BBB-'

ICICI Bank to report Q4 result on April 22; here's what brokerages expect

Amazon Pay starts EMIs on RuPay credit cards for festive online shopping

Legacy and modernity: What India's best boarding schools offer in education

How to claim TCS refund when traveling abroad and filing a return

Health insurance for NRIs: Check geographical coverage, sum insured

Full list: Top performing large-cap equity funds in the last 10 years

Topics : fixed deposit rates Personal Finance Policybazaar

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon