Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Yes Bank cuts FD rates for second time in April, offers up to 8.25%

Yes Bank cuts FD rates for second time in April, offers up to 8.25%

Senior citizens will earn up to 8.25%, general customers up to 7.75% on 12-24 month deposits.

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Yes Bank has revised its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for retail investors, reducing the highest offer to 7.50 per cent from 7.75 per cent. The new rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 3 crore and came into effect on April 21.

Yes Bank FD rates 2025

Yes Bank’s new rates for general customers are from 3.25 per cent to 7.75 per cent on FDs below Rs 3 crore and tenures ranging from seven days to 10 years. For senior citizens the FD rate is from 3.75 per cent to 8.25 per cent on tenures of seven days to 10 years.
 
 
The highest rate for general customers is 7.75 per cent on tenures of 12 months to 24 months, for senior citizens it is 8.25 per cent on tenure of 12 to 24 months.

Below is the table of tenures, rates and annualised yield provided by the bank.

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates w.e.f. 21st April, 2025 (less than INR 3 Cr)
Tenure

Also Read

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank's Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 63.3% Y-o-Y at Rs 738.1 crore

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Yes Bank gets ₹244.2 crore tax demand notice for AY 2016-17 from I-T dept

PremiumYes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Internal restructuring to ensure seamless solutions, says Yes Bank

Yes Bank, yes bank New Logo

Internal restructuring strategic move for seamless solutions: YES Bank

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

YES Bank down 4% after Q4 business update, stock nears 52-week low

 Regular Senior Citizen**
Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised  Yield^ Interest Rates (%P.A.)* Annualised  Yield^
7 days to 14 days 3.25% 3.25% 3.75% 3.75%
15 days to 45 days 3.70% 3.70% 4.20% 4.20%
46 days to 90 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50%
91 days to 120 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50%
121 days to 180 days 5.00% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50%
181 days to 271 days 6.25% 6.40% 6.75% 6.92%
272 days to < 12 months 6.50% 6.66% 7.00% 7.19%
12 months 7.00% 7.19% 7.50% 7.71%
12 months 1 day to < 36 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.00% 8.24%
36 months to < 60 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.25% 8.51%
60 months 7.50% 7.71% 8.25% 8.51%
60 months 1 day to <= 120 months 7.00% 7.19% 7.75% 7.98%
 
 
*Interest rates are subject to change at the sole discretion of the bank.
 
** Senior citizen rates are only applicable for resident customers.
 
^Annualised yields published are compounded quarterly.  ALSO READ | Minors aged 10+ can open, operate bank accounts independently

How to open FD in Yes Bank.

Customers can open fixed deposits through the bank’s official website, mobile app, or by visiting the nearest branch. According to the bank’s website the minimum deposit required to book a FD is 10,000 and the minimum tenure for reinvestment Fixed Deposit is 6 months and 1 day.

Premature penalty on Yes Bank FD

According to the bank, premature withdrawal penalty shall be applicable on all deposits booked / renewed for amounts less than Rs 5 Cr as per the below table.
 
Fixed Deposit (Completed)
 Penalty Rate*
w.e.f. 5th July 2019 w.e.f. 16th May 2022 w.e.f. 08th August 2022 w.e.f. 03rd November 2023
Less than equal to 181 days Nil 0.25% 0.50% 0.75%
182 days and above 0.50% 0.50% 0.75% 1.00%

Key points shared by bank

  • Premature penalty will be applicable for all types of customers. (e.g. Individual, Non-Individual)
  • Premature penalty will be applicable as per above regime for Yes Bank staff who booked/renewed FD’s for period  July 5, 2019 till May 9, 2021. No premature penalty will be applicable for Yes Bank staff FD booked/renewed on and after May 10, 2021.
  • Premature penalty will be applicable as per above regime for senior citizen customers who booked/renewed FD’s for period July 5, 2019 till May 15, 2022. No premature penalty will be applicable for senior citizen FDs booked/renewed on and after May 16, 2022.
  • For values > = Rs 5 crore, existing penalty structure shall continue at 0.25 per cent for all tenure & value buckets.
  • Premature FD withdrawal penalty interest will be charged for partial as well as full withdrawal and on FDs pre-closed via sweep-in facility for any amount.
  • Premature FD withdrawal interest will be calculated at the rate applicable for the period for which the deposit was held with the bank as on the date of deposit plus applicable penalty ,if any.
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold breaches Rs 1 lakh mark: What's driving the surge, should you buy now?

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Minors aged 10+ can open, operate bank accounts independently

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Live in South Delhi? How to pay SDMC Property Tax online before 30 June

PremiumSecurities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi circular on frauds: Verify registration before taking investment tips

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold soars 60% since March 2024 to cross Rs 95,000: Should you invest?

Topics : YES Bank FD rates BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon