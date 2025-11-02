Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WHO warns of rising Mpox cases as new 'clade Ib' strain spreads globally

WHO warns of rising Mpox cases as new 'clade Ib' strain spreads globally

WHO reports 2,862 cases and 17 deaths across 17 African nations in six weeks; new clade Ib strain detected in Europe and US, prompting renewed vigilance amid signs of local transmission

Mpox

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus of the Orthopoxvirus genus (Photo: AdobeStock)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Mpox (previously known as monkeypox) continues to spread across Africa and beyond, with 17 African countries reporting active transmission in the past six weeks. Between September 14 and October 19, 2,862 confirmed cases and 17 deaths were recorded, according to the WHO’s 59th multi-country situation report released on October 30.
 
The Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Kenya and Ghana reported the highest number of infections, with cases rising sharply in Kenya and Liberia. While the Democratic Republic of Congo showed a decline, Ghana recorded early signs of improvement.
 

How severe is global Mpox situation now?

 
Globally, the WHO said 42 countries across all regions reported 3,135 confirmed cases and 12 deaths in September, with more than 80 per cent of the total coming from Africa. Although overall infections have declined in most regions, the European and South-East Asian regions have reported a recent uptick.
 
 
WHO noted that all clades of the monkeypox virus (MPXV) continue to circulate, and if outbreaks are not rapidly contained, sustained community transmission could follow.
 
It is important to note that in the same month, the WHO lifted Mpox’s classification as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) following a sustained decline in cases, particularly across African hotspots. 

Where has the new clade Ib strain been detected?

 
First detections: Malaysia, Namibia, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain have detected the clade Ib strain of the monkeypox virus for the first time.
 
Imported cases: New infections among travellers carrying the clade Ib strain have been reported in Belgium, Canada, Germany, Italy, Qatar and Spain.
 
Local transmission: Six countries outside Africa, Italy, Malaysia, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and the United States have recorded clade Ib cases with no travel history, indicating community transmission of the virus.
 
According to The Guardian, in the US, three hospitalised patients in California with no recent travel history were confirmed to have the new variant, raising alarm among the health officials.
 
WHO classification: These countries are now officially classified as experiencing community spread of clade Ib MPXV.
 

Who is most at risk from new Mpox strain?

 
The WHO said that at least five cases of clade Ib Mpox have been detected among men who have sex with men (MSM), marking the first evidence of undetected circulation of this strain in the at-risk group since 2022.
 
“These cases provide the first evidence of previously undetected circulation of this virus strain within this at-risk population, in which only clade IIb MPXV had been reported since 2022,” the WHO said.
 

How are countries responding to Mpox resurgence?

 
WHO continues to assess Mpox risk as moderate for MSM and low for the general public.
 
MVA-BN vaccination drives are under way in 13 African countries, including Kenya, Liberia, Ghana and Uganda. Over 1.16 million doses have been administered, targeting high-risk groups.
 
Countries have been urged to maintain vigilance through testing, contact tracing and community education. Surveillance and vaccination remain key to controlling spread, especially in low-income regions.
 

What is Mpox and how does it spread?

 
  • Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease caused by the monkeypox virus of the Orthopoxvirus genus.
  • According to WHO, the virus has two clades: clade I (Ia and Ib) and clade II (IIa and IIb); the 2022–23 global outbreak was linked to clade IIb.
  • Symptoms include a rash or lesions lasting two to four weeks, fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue and swollen lymph nodes.
  • It spreads through close contact with infected people, contaminated materials or animals; transmission from mother to child is also possible.
  • Treatment focuses on symptom relief, hydration and preventing secondary infections. Vaccination is available as part of public health control measures.

Topics : Mpox World Health Organization Health with BS Viruses BS Web Reports health

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

