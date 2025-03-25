Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / ATM interchange fee hiked to Rs 19, new rate effective from May 1

ATM interchange fee hiked to Rs 19, new rate effective from May 1

The revised interchange is not applicable for micro-ATM, interoperable cash deposit (card-based and UPI-based), and international ATM transactions

ATM, Money, Transaction

The interchange has been revised for domestic financial and non-financial transactions.(Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have approved an increase in the ATM interchange fee for cash withdrawals from Rs 17 to Rs 19, with effect from May 1, 2025.
 
The interchange has been revised for domestic financial and non-financial transactions.
 
Non-financial transactions are subject to an interchange fee of Rs 7, according to an NPCI circular dated March 13. Business Standard has reviewed the letter sent to members of the National Financial Switch (NFS) ATM network.
 
A separate goods and services tax (GST) is levied on the interchange fee.
 
 
“NPCI had requested RBI approval to implement this change. In this regard, RBI, vide letter dated March 11, 2025, has advised NPCI that the ATM interchange fees can be decided by the ATM network. Also, NPCI is to communicate the date for effecting the revised fee to RBI,” the circular said.

Also Read

UPI

Payments body PCI urges PMO to levy MDR on UPI, RuPay debit cards

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Tuesday incorporated Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) as a wholly-owned subsidiary, hiving it off into a new entity known as NPCI-BHIM Services Ltd (NBSL).

16% of card spends happen on RuPay, half of it on credit via UPI: NPCI

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

NPCI chief advocates for stronger legal systems to deter cyber frauds

UPI, digital payments

UPI transactions surge to record 16.73 bn in Dec; value at Rs 23.25 trn

Scam, Online scam

NPCI cautions users against digital frauds, highlights 'common tricks'

 
The revised interchange is not applicable for micro-ATM, interoperable cash deposit (card-based and UPI-based), and international ATM transactions. Such transactions will continue as per the existing rates.
 
The interchange fee for balance enquiries has been set at Rs 7 excluding GST for transactions in Nepal and Bhutan.
 
At present, there are 1,349 NFS members, up from 1,296 in February last year, according to NPCI data.
 
The volume of NFS-approved transactions stood at 315 million in February 2025, down 13.7 per cent from 365 million in February 2024.
 
The number of ATMs under the NFS network in the country has remained constant at 2.65 lakh on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

More From This Section

Paytm

Fintech major Paytm asks merchants to cut ties with third-party platforms

fintech sector

Fintech NBFCs sanctioned 83 mn loans in first 3 quarters of FY25: Report

Dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee weakens after 9-day rise on month-end oil importers' dollar demand

BharatPe Logo

Trillionloans Fintech secures 'IND BBB+' rating from India Ratings

Lalitha Nataraj, chief executive officer, NBSL

BHIM will continue to be a sandbox or reference app: CEO Lalitha Nataraj

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Goods and Services Tax National Payments Corporation of India ATMs in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGT vs PBKS LIVE ScoreBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon