Home / Health / Air India flight emergency prompts call for better medical kits onboard

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates that all Indian-registered commercial aircraft carry specific medical supplies. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

When a medical emergency struck mid-air on Air India flight AI504 recently, one doctor sprang into action to help the unwell passenger. But what followed was a wake-up call about the serious gaps in the airline’s medical preparedness. Dr Amit Gupta, chair of the IDF School of Diabetes, who attended to the ailing passenger, later stated that the aircraft lacked essential diagnostic tools such as a pulse oximeter, glucose monitor and ECG machine.
 
Dr Gupta emphasised that these tools are crucial for timely diagnosis and intervention during in-flight medical emergencies. He shared his concerns on social media on Saturday, stating, “Perhaps time to consider adding these life-saving tools to the kit?” 
 
 
Air India responds to the concern raised by doctor
 
In response to Dr Gupta’s observations, Air India acknowledged the concern and said, “Ensuring passenger safety is our utmost priority. We appreciate your observations, and we will certainly review them.” 

What are the DGCA rules on onboard medical kits?  The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mandates that all Indian-registered commercial aircraft carry specific medical supplies in accordance with the Civil Aviation Requirements, Section 2 “Airworthiness”, Series “X” Part III. These kits are intended to address in-flight health emergencies and include items like bandages, antiseptic wipes and pain relievers.
 
What do ICAO rules recommend for medical kits?  According to the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations body that works on international air transport, aeroplanes authorised to carry more than 100 passengers on flights longer than two hours must have a medical kit for use by medical doctors or other qualified persons in treating in-flight emergencies.
 
However, the inclusion of advanced diagnostic tools like pulse oximeters and portable ECG devices is not currently mandated.
 
Are passengers allowed to carry medical devices onboard?  Passengers are allowed to carry personal medical devices and medications onboard, subject to certain conditions. Items such as insulin, inhalers or EpiPens must be declared at check-in or security, and passengers should carry prescriptions for any injectable medications or devices like syringes. For devices like portable oxygen concentrators (POCs), prior airline approval is required.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

First Published: May 26 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

