Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark: 430 active cases in Kerala, 104 in Delhi

Covid-19 cases are witnessing a rapid surge across the country, with over 1,000 infections reported so far, including 752 new cases recently confirmed. Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases.
According to government data, Kerala has 430 active Covid-19 cases. Other states with notable case counts include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), Karnataka (47), Uttar Pradesh (15), and West Bengal (12). Delhi alone has recorded 99 new cases in the past week, reigniting public concerns about a fresh outbreak.
Several states and union territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, have reported no active cases at present.