Monday, May 26, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark: 430 active cases in Kerala, 104 in Delhi

Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark: 430 active cases in Kerala, 104 in Delhi

Covid-19 tally rises across India with over 1,000 active cases. Kerala tops list with 430 active cases; Delhi sees 99 new cases in a week, triggering fresh concerns

India covid cases

According to government data, Kerala has 430 active Covid-19 cases. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Covid-19 cases are witnessing a rapid surge across the country, with over 1,000 infections reported so far, including 752 new cases recently confirmed. Kerala currently tops the chart with the highest number of active cases.
 
According to government data, Kerala has 430 active Covid-19 cases. Other states with notable case counts include Maharashtra (209), Delhi (104), Gujarat (83), Karnataka (47), Uttar Pradesh (15), and West Bengal (12). Delhi alone has recorded 99 new cases in the past week, reigniting public concerns about a fresh outbreak.
 
Several states and union territories, including the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir, have reported no active cases at present.
 

More From This Section

Covid 19, Covid-19, covid

Ranchi in Jharkhand reports state's first Covid case in current wave

PremiumIndia covid cases

Private hospitals step up Covid readiness amid mild case uptick in India

PremiumCovid 19, Covid-19, covid

Private hospitals reinforce Covid-19 readiness amid mild case uptick

Perimenopause, women's health, health

Early perimenopause symptoms women in their 30s and 40s often ignore

back pain, chronic pain, office goers, workplace, ergonomics

Desk job, bad back? Here's how office posture is wrecking your spine

Topics : Coronavirus BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon