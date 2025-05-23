Friday, May 23, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Health / Desk job, bad back? Here's how office posture is wrecking your spine

Desk job, bad back? Here's how office posture is wrecking your spine

From aching necks to disrupted digestion, poor posture is silently impacting office-goers in more ways than one. Here's what doctors say you need to know

back pain, chronic pain, office goers, workplace, ergonomics

Early signs of bad posture include a dull ache in your neck or back, felt when rising or waking. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

If you’re reading this hunched over a desk or slumped on a couch, your back is probably not happy. For many office-goers, long workdays in home or office setups are silently setting the stage for chronic back pain and health issues like trouble breathing properly. Here’s what spine specialists want every office worker to know.

Poor posture is silently harming your spine and health

“Poor posture while sitting isn’t just a temporary discomfort. Over time, it can create lasting damage,” warns Dr Sushanth B Mummigatti, Consultant Orthopaedic & Trauma Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Goa. And in the post-pandemic world of hybrid and remote work, the problem has only grown worse.

How to know if your back pain is posture-related

One of the earliest signs your posture is taking a toll is a dull, persistent ache in your neck or lower back, especially noticeable when getting up from a chair or out of bed.  
“Some people even experience tingling or numbness as an early warning, which means the posture-related strain is beginning to affect the nerves,” says Dr Mummigatti. That’s your body’s way of asking for help, before things get worse.
 

What prolonged sitting does to your spine

“Sitting increases intradiscal pressure, more than standing or lying down,” explains Dr Amrithlal A Mascarenhas, Consultant, Spine Surgery at Manipal Hospital Millers Road. “This pressure can accelerate wear and tear, especially if a disc is already weakened or bulging.”
 
And that’s not all. Prolonged poor posture, like slouching on a sofa or leaning into a screen, can also:
  • Restrict lung expansion, making breathing shallower and less efficient
  • Compress abdominal organs, leading to digestion issues or GERD
  • Affect your confidence, as posture influences how others perceive you

Work-from-home habits are making spine issues worse

Since the pandemic, spine doctors have seen more posture-related complaints than ever. When we asked experts why this is happening, they said that most of us swapped ergonomics for convenience. Ergonomics, also known as human factors, is the science of designing and arranging things people use to make them more efficient and safer.

“People aren’t walking as much, and their workstations at home are often not set up correctly,” says Dr Mascarenhas. “Fitness routines have slipped, and general conditioning is poor.”

Small fixes to improve your office chair posture

You don’t need to redesign your whole workspace. Start with these simple changes recommended by Dr Mummigatti:
  • Use a chair with lumbar support to maintain your spine’s natural curve
  • Raise your screen to eye level to avoid neck strain
  • Place a small pillow under your elbows to reduce shoulder tension
  • Choose a firm chair, not something too soft or too hard
  • Most importantly, sit upright—not slouched and not overly rigid
Simple stretches to reduce desk-related back pain
 
To counteract the effects of sitting all day, incorporate these into your routine:
Neck and upper back
  • Turn your head left, right, up, and down slowly every hour
  • Do isometric holds by gently pressing your palm into your forehead or temples
Lower back
  • Take a 1–2 minute walk break every hour
  • Do back extensions, like the snake pose from Surya Namaskar, to strengthen your spine

5 daily habits to keep your spine healthy

Dr Mummigatti recommends these lifestyle shifts to protect your back long-term:
  • Start your day with full-body stretches
  • Do core and back strengthening exercises 2–3 times a week
  • Use a lumbar belt or cervical collar temporarily if your posture is already poor
  • Avoid lifting heavy objects or sitting on very low furniture if you’re in pain
  • Ensure adequate calcium and vitamin D intake to maintain bone strength

Posture affects confidence, not just pain levels

It’s not just about pain, it’s about presence. “The way you sit or stand can impact how others treat you,” says Dr Mascarenhas. “Good posture is often associated with confidence, professionalism, and competence—key traits in any office setting.”
 
“You may not be able to cut back on screen time or Zoom calls, but you can take control of your posture,” both experts reminded. Whether you’re in a corner office or working from your kitchen table, making small, intentional changes can prevent chronic pain and improve overall well-being, they said.
 
So straighten up, take that stretch break, and treat your posture like the power tool it is. Your back (and your boss) will thank you.  For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

