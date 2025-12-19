Friday, December 19, 2025 | 11:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / What we get wrong about blood pressure: Doctors bust 13 persistent myths

What we get wrong about blood pressure: Doctors bust 13 persistent myths

From stress and salt to medicines, age and alcohol, an internal medicine specialist explains why blood pressure myths can quietly harm your health

fact check, blood pressure

High blood pressure often causes damage long before symptoms appear. (Illustration: Indranil Sen)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Blood pressure is one of those health numbers most people recognise, but few truly understand. Many wait for warning signs. Others blame stress alone. Some switch salts, sip water, or believe a nightly drink keeps things “under control”.
 
For this week’s Fact-check Friday, we spoke to Dr C C Nair, Internal Medicine Specialist at Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, to unpack the most common blood pressure myths he sees in daily clinical practice, and what medical science actually says.

1. Does high blood pressure always cause symptoms?

Myth: You will feel it if your BP is high.
Fact: Most people feel nothing at all.
 
 
Hypertension is often diagnosed incidentally, during routine check-ups or preoperative tests. “That’s why it’s called a silent killer,” explains Dr Nair. Even without symptoms, uncontrolled BP can quietly damage the heart, kidneys, eyes and brain. Waiting to feel something can mean waiting too long.

Also Read

epstein, epstein files

Lines from Lolita, Bill Gates, Chomsky: What new Epstein photos show

Donald Trump, Trump

Green card lottery suspended as Trump orders USCIS to pause DV scheme

bangladesh protests

Bangladesh protests: Media offices set ablaze after Sharif Hadi's Death

Food delivery

35% restaurants willing to stop using food delivery platforms: Here's why

Sharif Osman Hadi

Bangladesh unrest: Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, whose death sparked protests?

2. Do only stressed or overworked people get high BP?

Myth: Hypertension is mainly a personality or work-stress problem.
Fact: Stress alone cannot explain sustained high BP.
 
Stress may cause temporary spikes, but persistent hypertension often has medical causes. Conditions like hyperthyroidism, excess cortisol and other endocrine abnormalities can elevate blood pressure and must be diagnosed, not dismissed.

3. Is hypertension mostly caused by stress?

Myth: If you manage stress, BP will normalise.
Fact: Stress contributes, but it is rarely the full story.
 
Chronic high blood pressure usually reflects underlying physiological issues such as kidney disease, hormonal imbalance or metabolic problems. Stress management helps, but it cannot replace medical evaluation. 

4. Do young people really need to check blood pressure?

Myth: BP problems are only for older adults.
Fact: Hypertension is increasingly common among the young.
 
Sedentary lifestyles, long screen hours, target-driven work cultures, dietary habits and chronic emotional stress are pushing BP issues into younger age groups. Regular screening is essential, regardless of age.

5. Once you start BP medicines, are you on them for life?

Myth: BP medicines are permanent and unavoidable.
Fact: Treatment can change with sustained lifestyle improvement.
 
“With consistent changes in diet, exercise, weight and salt intake, some people may reduce or modify medication,” says Dr Nair. Any change, however, must happen under medical supervision, not self-adjustment.

6. Is pink salt or sea salt better for blood pressure?

Myth: Certain salts are safer for BP.
Fact: Sodium is sodium, regardless of colour.
 
All salts contain sodium, which raises blood pressure. There is no scientific evidence that Himalayan or sea salt protects against hypertension. The focus should be on reducing total intake, not switching varieties.

7. If BP is normal on medication, are you cured?

Myth: Normal readings mean hypertension is gone.
Fact: Control is not the same as cure.
 
Long-term monitoring is essential because high BP causes cumulative organ damage over time. Regular follow-up allows timely adjustments and prevents complications before they become serious.

8. Is low blood pressure always better?

Myth: Lower BP is automatically healthier.
Fact: Excessively low BP can be harmful.
 
Hypotension can reduce blood flow to vital organs, leading to fatigue, dizziness and fainting. Optimal BP lies within a healthy range, not at the lowest possible number.

9. Can drinking water immediately lower high BP?

Myth: Water can quickly bring BP down.
Fact: Hydration helps overall health, not instant BP control.
 
Drinking water does not cause a sustained reduction in blood pressure. Effective control requires long-term lifestyle changes and medical treatment where indicated.

10. Must tea and coffee be completely avoided?

Myth: Caffeine is dangerous for everyone with hypertension.
Fact: Moderate intake is usually safe.
 
For most people, tea or coffee in reasonable amounts does not significantly worsen BP. Restrictions are needed only for those with sensitivity or specific medical advice.

11. If you feel dizzy, does it mean low BP?

Myth: Dizziness equals hypotension.
Fact: Many conditions can cause dizziness.
 
Inner ear disorders, cervical spine issues, dehydration and reduced cerebral blood flow are common causes. Assuming it is BP-related can delay correct diagnosis.

12. Does blood pressure stay the same all day?

Myth: One normal reading tells the full story.
Fact: BP fluctuates naturally.
 
Blood pressure varies with activity, stress and sleep. Some people have non-dipping BP, where nighttime pressure fails to fall, increasing cardiovascular risk despite normal daytime readings.

13. Does a glass of brandy or whisky help control BP?

Myth: Alcohol relaxes blood vessels and lowers BP.
Fact: Alcohol raises BP over time.
 
Regular consumption interferes with medications and worsens cardiovascular outcomes. Alcohol has no therapeutic role in managing hypertension.
 
Blood pressure myths persist because hypertension is often underestimated because of how common it is. But doctors stress regular checks, informed decisions and medical guidance is necessary to protect organs long before symptoms appear.

About Fact-Check Friday

 

Misinformation in health can be more harmful than the illness itself. That’s why every Friday, Business Standard brings you Fact-Check Friday, a weekly series where we unpack myths, wellness trends, and separate evidence-based medical insights from popular misconceptions.

 

From ageing and mental health to fitness, diets, and everyday remedies, our fact-checks are guided by doctors, researchers, and public health experts, so you can make informed choices for your well-being.

 

  Explore more fact checks here:

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

food for low haemoglobin

Low haemoglobin? Doctors explain how food choices can help raise levels

isabgol - psyllium husk benefits

How isabgol improves gut function and supports weight management

pigeon feeding ban India

Pigeon feeding under fire: Why bans are spreading across Indian states

ageing, young people, health, outdoor

Do you feel time speeding up after 35? Five habits to slow ageing down

heart health, young health

Sudden deaths under 45: Why 'healthy-looking' can be dangerously misleading

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports health news blood pressure Hypertension in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon