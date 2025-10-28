Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Bright lights at night may raise heart disease and stroke risk: Study

Bright lights at night may raise heart disease and stroke risk: Study

New research reveals that exposure to bright lights at night may significantly raise your risk of heart disease and stroke

light at night

Experts say dimming indoor lights after sunset can help protect your heart. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Once the sun sets, our homes light up with ceiling lamps, streetlights seep through windows, and screens emit a constant glow. But according to a new study, this steady exposure to light after dark may harm the heart.
 
The study, titled Light Exposure at Night and Cardiovascular Disease Incidence, published in JAMA Network, found that people exposed to bright night light faced a 32 per cent higher risk of coronary artery disease, a 56 per cent higher chance of heart attack, and a 30 per cent greater risk of stroke compared with those who experienced the least light exposure.
 
 
Researchers noted that these risks persisted even after accounting for factors such as exercise, diet, sleep habits, and genetics. 

How light disrupts your body’s natural rhythm 

According to scientists, when surroundings remain bright long after dusk, it confuses the body’s circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that regulates sleep, hormone release, and metabolism.
 
This disruption triggers what researchers call “physiological confusion.” The body reacts as if it is daytime: heart rate increases, blood pressure rises, and stress hormones surge. Over time, this constant internal stress strains the cardiovascular system, raising the risk of heart disease. 

Also Read

Google fitbit ai-health coach

Google working on 'AI health coach' for better sleep, stress, and fitness

fake ORS drinks

Why ORS is in the news and what it means for child health in India

baldness cure, hair regrowth

Hair today, not gone tomorrow: New serum may make baldness reversible

Diphtheria, vaccination, healthcare

Diphtheria resurges in war-torn nations as health systems fail children

Kim Kardashian

Stress and heartbreak may have triggered Kim Kardashian's brain aneurysm

Why bright light affects the human body 

Light exposure suppresses melatonin, a hormone that signals the body to rest. When melatonin levels drop, other biological systems lose their rhythm too. This sets off a chain reaction involving higher inflammation, elevated blood pressure, and an overworked heart.
 
Over time, living in an artificially bright environment fools the body into a state of chronic alertness, leaving it unable to rest and repair properly. 

Who is most at risk? 

Night-shift workers, who are routinely exposed to bright light during hours meant for rest, are especially vulnerable. However, similar effects can emerge in people who scroll on their phones in bed or sleep with a bedside lamp on.
 
Even urban dwellers face exposure, as light pollution from streetlights and nearby buildings can filter into bedrooms, disrupting the darkness that the body depends on for healthy sleep.
 

How to protect your heart from light pollution

 
Researchers recommend simple changes that can make a big difference: 
  • Dim indoor lights after sunset and use warm-toned bulbs instead of harsh white or blue ones.
  • Block outdoor light using blackout curtains or blinds.
  • Limit screen exposure an hour before bedtime and avoid using phones in bed.
  • Create a sleep-friendly environment where darkness signals rest and allows the body to reset naturally.
 
In an age where the world never truly goes dark, researchers say dimming your lights may be one of the simplest, and most effective, ways to protect your heart. 

Since you're already here

…and clearly interested in your health, take a moment to explore our varied range of stories on wellness, medical research, and public health insights.

For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

More From This Section

breast cancer prevention

Eat well, move often, sleep better: Daily habits to beat breast cancer

AI therapy

AI therapy apps promise comfort, but can they truly understand you?

Sleep habits

Humans have internal lunar clock but light pollution is disrupting it

Moderna, Covid vaccine, vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine

mRNA Covid shots could make cancer immunotherapy more effective, says study

Deep Brain Stimulation

Science meets art: Parkinson's patient plays clarinet during brain surgery

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Health Ministry health news stroke Heart disease

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon