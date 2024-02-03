Sensex (    %)
                        
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, swine flu

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and swine flu

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and swine flu.
In a post on X, the Congress leader advised people to take care of their health in the changing season.
"Due to fever for the last few days, today I got myself tested on the advice of doctors which confirmed (that I have) Covid and swine flu. Because of this, I will not be able to meet (anyone) for the next seven days," Gehlot said.
"In this changing season, everyone should also take care of their health," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

